Xfinity works with local Small Business LadyCakes Bakery in Cape Coral, FL

Xfinity “Picks up the Tab” at LadyCakes Bakery in Cape Coral, FL

We are happy to work with Xfinity and support the local Cape Coral Community on this Pick up the Tab Program.”
— Bess Charles, Owner, LadyCakes Bakery

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last year Xfinity has surprised and delighted communities across the US with their “Xfinity Picks Up the Tab” program, because in these uncertain times they’re all about giving a little “pick-me-up” to their neighbors. As they make their way into the Cape Coral market, they’d like to let the community know they’ve got their backs, while also supporting small local businesses.
Xfinity is partnering with LadyCakes Bakery to “Pick up the Tab” on select days in July and August. Xfinity will be covering up to $7 of any tab for all walk-in customers (up to 300 customers) on the dates listed below. Come in and enjoy some freshly made cookies, cupcakes, brownies, crumb buns, cakes and more from LadyCakes Bakery and receive up to $7 off – Covered by Xfinity “Pick up the tab” program.

Dates that Xfinity will “Pick up the Tab” at LadyCakes Bakery in Cape Coral, FL
• Saturday, July 22, 2023
• Saturday, July 29, 2023
• Saturday, August 5, 2023
• Saturday, August 12, 2023

For More information about this partnership or to have Xfinity pick up YOUR tab contact LadyCakes Bakery at 239-549-2253 or in person at 2924 Del Prado Blvd, Unit 7, Cape Coral, FL 33904.

Bess Charles
LadyCakes Bakery
+1 239-549-2253
ladycakesinc@yahoo.com
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


