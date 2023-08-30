VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Nessle Inc's Parent Support App

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Nessle Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $52 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., Nessle is an online platform that provides business software for parent-support experts such as doulas, lactation counselors, sleep coaches, and others who guide parents throughout the journey from fertility through the childhood years. This CCF grant will be used to transform Nessle’s transactional marketplace platform into a subscription app experience that fulfills the needs of new and expectant parents, as well as the perinatal specialists who serve them.

“Nessle is grateful to be a recipient of a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Carly Buxton, CEO and Co-Founder of Nessle. “We are proud to provide additional support to parents everywhere through an app designed to learn, bond and nurture their specific and unique needs. Each parent deserves support and guidance, and we are happy to encourage that.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Nessle,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. As it paves the path to innovation with an app backed by approved experts, Nessle is a prime example of that.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The

grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.