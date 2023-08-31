Hillsborough Dentist Advises How to Choose the Right Implant Specialist
John D. Beckwith, DMD, offers guidance for researching and selecting the most qualified implant dentist for an individual’s dental needs and aesthetic goals.
It is [our] comprehensive, patient-centric approach that we believe can result in successful outcomes that will be most beneficial to your goals.”HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in implant dentistry have allowed more and more patients to improve their quality of life through this lifelike tooth replacement. To ensure first-class dental technology and techniques are utilized, it is recommended to seek out an exceptionally trained, experienced, and skilled implant dentist. Yet, many prospective patients are unsure where to begin their search to find the right doctor. As a distinguished dentist with over 30 years of expertise in cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and as one of the country’s top providers in implant dentistry, John D. Beckwith, DMD offers guidance for researching and selecting a qualified implant dentist:
Education and training. Reviewing an implant dentist’s educational background and training helps to confirm their qualifications for the complex specialty. For instance, Dr. Beckwith, who has completed more post-graduate education and training than is required for dentists, leads by example with a passion for continued education. He is accredited by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) — one of the top authorities in implantology — and currently acts as the District Officer of the Northeast AAID. When a dentist has undergone advanced training and developed an elevated level of expertise, Dr. Beckwith highlights they may be involved with teaching other dentists as well. He says playing this important role in the future of implant dentistry can further establish a dentist as a leader in their field.
Affiliations and awards. A dental professional’s involvement with respected implant organizations can indicate their dedication to the field. For instance, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID), Dr. Beckwith has undergone a rigorous examination process, demonstrated his proficiency in implant surgery, and completed extensive continuing education requirements. In addition to the ABOI/ID, Dr. Beckwith says being a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantology (ICOI) and American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) further supports his mission to constantly be advancing his skills. Organizations like these, Dr. Beckwith explains, can help excel dental professionals to be among the best in their field. With his proven commitment to high standards in implant dentistry, Dr. Beckwith is proud to have been recognized as a “Top Dentist” both locally and nationally. He says awards like these can be a testament to the quality of an implant specialist’s expertise and quality of care.
Experience and customized treatment plans. Implant dentists with a proven record of exceptional results spanning many years of experience can be an excellent indicator of an ideal match for the patient. Dr. Beckwith says it is also important the dental professional understands that each patient and circumstance is unique and should be treated as such. According to New Jersey implant dentist, “It is [our] comprehensive, patient-centric approach that we believe can result in successful outcomes that will be most beneficial to your goals.”
Reviews and photos. Dr. Beckwith highly recommends reviewing real examples of before-and-after photos of prospective implant dentists’ work and patient testimonials. These factors can be very telling of their aesthetic style, proficiency, and commitment to the successful outcome of their patients. Many dentists offer these valuable tools readily on their website or within their office portfolio.
Chairside manner and communication. Once the potential list of implant dentists has been narrowed to a select top few, it is an appropriate time to schedule consultations. This provides an opportunity to evaluate the office and equipment, ask questions and build a rapport with the dentist and team, and get an impression of the environment both personally and professionally to which the implant procedures and aftercare will take place.
By following these key factors, Dr. Beckwith believes prospective patients can find the best implant dentist for their individual needs and personality. At Cornerstone Dental, Dr. Beckwith makes patient care and satisfaction his top priorities — he is available to discuss the various dental implant options available, such as single-tooth implants, implant-supported teeth, and All-on-Four and All-on-Six dental implants.
About John D. Beckwith, DMD
Dr. Beckwith is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantology, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and Academy of General Dentistry. In addition, Dr. Beckwith holds memberships to the American Dental Association and N.J. State Dental Association. He has previously been awarded the honors of “American Top Dentist” and “NJ Top Dentist” for multiple years over his more than 30 years of private dental practice. Dr. Beckwith is committed to staying at the forefront of general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry with continuing education and offering best-in-class customized treatments for every patient. Dr. Beckwith is available for an interview upon request.
