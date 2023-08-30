Mayor Bowser to Kick Off 202Creates Month with a Celebration of DC’s Creative Community

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, August 30 at 6 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will kick off 202Creates, the annual month-long celebration of DC’s entrepreneurial and creative communities. The celebration will include live performances, DJs, musical and artistic activations, and more.

Mayor Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016 to celebrate DC’s vibrant creative community, which includes musicians, performing artists, filmmakers, tech entrepreneurs, culinary and cosmetology creatives, sports, entertainment, fashion, visual artists, production support companies, and creative entrepreneurs who contribute to the city’s creative economy. Throughout the month of September, 202Creates will spotlight the bold and creative talent across all eight wards.

For more information on events happening during 202Creates Month, visit 202creates.com/event-calendar. The public can RSVP for the kickoff at 202createsmonth.com.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 30

Event starts at 6 pm, Mayor delivers remarks at 7 pm

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment

Sunni and the City, Host, WHUR 96.3 FM

WHERE:

The Point DC

2100 2nd Street SW

*Closest Bus Routes: 74, P6*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 2nd & V Street SW/ James Creek Marina*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.



