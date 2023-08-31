CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to San Diego, CA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
After I had to say goodbye to my own beloved pet, Rudy, and experienced firsthand how relieving it was to be in the comfort of home when saying goodbye surrounded by friends and fur friends.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into San Diego, CA and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Emi Daniel
“We are delighted to expand CodaPet to San Diego. We believe a peaceful passing at home is the final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. I hope that every family in San Diego becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia. Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“After I had to say goodbye to my own beloved pet, Rudy, and experienced firsthand how relieving it was to be in the comfort of home when saying goodbye surrounded by friends and fur friends. What an incredible gift it is to be able to help both people and pets through the end-of-life transition in the comfort of their own homes.” says Dr. Emi Daniel, a San Diego -based licensed veterinarian.
Dr. Daniel services San Diego and surrounding cities including La Jolla, Poway, Coronado, Bonita, Chula Vista, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Imperial Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Escondido, San Ysidro,National City, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Cost-effective: While it may seem counterintuitive, in-home pet euthanasia can actually be cost-comparable to traditional veterinary clinic euthanasia. There are transportation expense and transportation time savings. Plus, pet owners do not have to pay for additional fees associated with an office visit or hospitalization.
5. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in San Diego, CA. Group aftercare begins at $75 and Private aftercare starts at $200 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in 20 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing at Home