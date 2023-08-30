Bariatric Hospital Beds and the Crucial Role in Fall Injury and Nurses' Injury Prevention: The VersaTech Innovation

Rotec's VersaTech bed minimizes fall risks for bariatric patients and reduces nurse injuries with its low height, ergonomic design, and safety features.

The use of bariatric hospital beds with advanced ergonomic design, like the VersaTech, can significantly reduce the risk of nurse injuries by simplifying patient handling tasks.”
— Miguel Valero, CEO of Rotec international
BAIE-DU-FEBVRE, QC, CANADA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Falls are a significant concern in healthcare facilities, leading to adverse outcomes, increased healthcare costs, and longer hospital stays. Bariatric patients are particularly vulnerable due to factors such as impaired mobility, balance, and joint stability. A study by Oliver et al. (2010) revealed that bariatric patients had a 34% higher risk of falling compared to non-bariatric patients. The implementation of bariatric hospital beds with specialized safety features is crucial to prevent falls and their associated consequences.

Nurses and healthcare providers bear the responsibility of assisting bariatric patients with daily activities, such as transferring, repositioning, and providing care. A study by Pompeii et al. (2011) reported that nurses who cared for bariatric patients had a higher risk of overexertion injuries. The use of bariatric hospital beds with advanced ergonomic design, like the VersaTech, can significantly reduce the risk of nurse injuries by simplifying patient handling tasks.

The VersaTech bariatric hospital bed, developed by Rotec International, exemplifies an innovative approach to addressing fall injuries and nurses' injuries associated with bariatric patient care. With its ultra-low height capability, the VersaTech bed is known to be the world’s lowest bariatric hospital bed. Descending to 8 inches from the floor and offering a maximum load capacity of 1100 lbs, it facilitates safe and easy patient transfers thereby reducing the risk of falls. The VersaTech bed incorporates advanced ergonomic design principles. The bed's motorized functions enable nurses to adjust the bed height, backrest, and leg elevation effortlessly. This bed comes with the option to include VersaDrive intuitive technology. An intelligent motorized assistance system that senses the operator’s intended direction and will adjust the power and speed accordingly to make movements feel seamless. As an added safety feature, an automatic braking system integrated in the motorized wheel is activated as soon as the control panel is released, making it extremely safe for both the patient and the caregivers.

