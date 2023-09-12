Engage, Learn, and Innovate at the EduMatch AI Exploration Conference
An interactive online conference, designed for educators by educators, tackles the most pressing issues in AI and education.
We're creating a space for authentic, meaningful discussions. We believe in the power of sharing experiences and insights.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Is Artificial Intelligence the future of education? Can AI transform the classroom experience? These are questions that educators, tech enthusiasts, and thought leaders are grappling with, and EduMatch® wants to explore these inquiries together with you. On October 7th, the EduMatch AI Exploration Conference aims to bring clarity and actionable insights to these complex questions.
— Dr. Sarah Thomas
We understand that integrating AI into the classroom can feel like navigating uncharted waters. But we believe that the collective intelligence of educators worldwide is the compass we need. Dr. Sarah Thomas, Founder and CEO of EduMatch, emphasizes, "We're creating a space for authentic, meaningful discussions. We believe in the power of sharing experiences and insights."
This virtual conference is set for October 7th, making it accessible to educational professionals worldwide. It's specially curated to offer deep dives into themes that resonate with the educational community: AI Ethics in Education, AI in Special Education, AI in STEM, and more.
But what really sets this conference apart is its focus on inclusivity. We welcome everyone interested in the future of education, and are particularly intent on making this conference accessible to a diverse range of participants from various backgrounds. Tickets are entirely free! However, attendees are invited to make a voluntary, tax-deductible donation to the EduMatch Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations exceeding $250 will be acknowledged with a receipt for charitable contributions, allowing you to amplify your impact on grassroots educational initiatives globally.
Not only is this an opportunity to listen and learn, but it's also a platform to contribute to the conversation by sharing your own experiences and expertise. The event is designed to engage, interact, and influence the dialogue on AI in education. The success of the AI Exploration conference hinges on its participants—educators who bring their passion for learning and innovation into the virtual space.
EduMatch is committed to connecting educators around the globe, empowering the expert within, and amplifying voices that have been historically underrepresented. EduMatch Foundation Inc. furthers this mission by offering opportunities for grassroots collaboration among all educational stakeholders.
If you're a teacher looking to incorporate cutting-edge techniques into your classroom, an administrator aiming for systemic change, or simply passionate about the future of education, you won't want to miss this conference.
For further information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/m/ai-exploration-23.
