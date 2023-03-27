EduMatch and Teq Announce New Partnership

EduMatch, a global education organization, has announced an exciting new partnership with Teq, a leading provider of technology and professional development.
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EduMatch, a global education platform renowned for connecting educators and learners worldwide, has announced an exciting new partnership with Teq, a leading provider of technology and professional development for educators. Through this alliance, EduMatch will provide on-site professional learning services on behalf of Teq.
EduMatch, found at www.edumatch.org, is dedicated to connecting educators and learners across the globe, fostering collaboration and the sharing of best practices. With its extensive network and commitment to professional growth, EduMatch is well-positioned to help educators reach their full potential.
Teq, accessible at teq.com, is known for its comprehensive professional development services, which include online and on-site support for schools and educators. Teq’s focus on delivering exceptional learning experiences using cutting-edge technology complements EduMatch’s core mission to empower educators around the world.
“Teq has been serving education customers for over 50 years,” said Teq CEO, Damian Scarfo, “and this is the first time we have partnered with a company to provide professional development. EduMatch has a high-quality network of consultants cover a wide range of instructional and edtech topics. That made us confident they were the right partner to expand and enhance our services with nationwide.”
In this partnership, EduMatch will leverage its expertise to provide on-site and virtual professional learning services for Teq’s clientele. EduMatch’s professional development resources, which include workshops, webinars, and instructional coaching, will support Teq’s offerings throughout the United States.
EduMatch is excited to partner with Teq, and together they will empower teachers and learners to create a more innovative and inclusive educational landscape. Teq is looking forward to collaborating with EduMatch, a platform with a strong global network of passionate educators, to expand its in-person and virtual professional learning offerings.
For more information about the partnership between EduMatch and Teq or to access their professional learning resources, please visit www.edumatch.org and teq.com.
About EduMatch
EduMatch is a global education platform dedicated to connecting educators and learners from all corners of the world. Through a combination of online networking, webinars, and conferences, EduMatch supports professional growth and fosters collaboration among educators. To learn more, visit www.edumatch.org.
About Teq
Teq is a leading provider of professional development services for educators, offering a wide range of online and on-site support. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance learning experiences, Teq helps schools and educators stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape. For more information, visit teq.com.
