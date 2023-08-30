Food Security Council to Meet Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 30, 2023

The Food Security Council will have its initial meeting Thursday, August 31 at 9 a.m. at South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3380, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201. The agenda is available here.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Contacting Chief of Staff Office

If you have any questions regarding the public meeting, please email BugueyBM@dhec.sc.gov.

###