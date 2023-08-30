2022 Record Year for Georgetown, KY Tourism Economic Impact
Travel makes strong recovery, with visitation surpassing 2019 volumes
This record-breaking economic impact was the result of overnight visitation, increased lodging and an increase in statewide as well as local marketing efforts by Georgetown/Scott County KY Tourism.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky had its best year for tourism on record in 2022, with destinations across the Bluegrass state seeing historic numbers—and Georgetown/Scott County was no exception.
— Mayor Burney Jenkins
“Travelers continue to prioritize travel and are choosing Georgetown/Scott County,” said Georgetown’s Mayor Burney Jenkins. “This record-breaking economic impact was the result of overnight visitation, increased lodging and an increase in statewide as well as local marketing efforts by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.”
Tourists visited Georgetown/Scott County’s lodgings, eating and drinking establishments, retail shops and attractions in record numbers in 2022.
“With the team at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism reaching out, connecting with and convincing more visitors to spend the night here and therefore add more activities to their itinerary—such as tours of our local attractions, dining in our restaurants and shopping in our retail businesses—our community delivered incredible economic impact,” noted Scott County Judge/Executive Joe Pat Covington.
In 2022, 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky, generating $8.9 billion in Direct Visitor Spending across the commonwealth for an economic impact of $12.9 billion, according to a study by Tourism Economics. More than $937 million in state and local taxes were generated, equating to a $536 tax savings for every Kentucky household. Total visitation reached 103 percent of 2019 volumes, and visitor spending reached 112 percent.
Locally, Georgetown/Scott County realized $171.71 million in economic impact in 2022, an increase of more than $17 million over 2021’s economic impact of $154.40 million—both astonishing figures given the state of travel and tourism in 2020 and through 2021.
In Scott County, tourism supports 1,215 jobs, producing a labor income of $36.05 million, and generated $13.5 million in local tax revenues. Additionally, each household in Georgetown/Scott County would need to be taxed an additional $632 to replace the visitor-generated taxes received in 2022.
“We focused our efforts on positioning Georgetown/Scott County as a premier travel destination—sharing our story through a consistent program of authentic events, clearly defined marketing and advertising objectives and robust outreach via social media platforms and in-person contacts,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “Our community is a diverse and appealing place to discover and share experiences and make memories.”
Increasing awareness of and promoting the destination through targeted and consistent messaging across multiple platforms, including print and digital, as well as speaking engagements, trade show presence, motorcoach outreach, hosting events and meetings, attracting travel media and influencers, cultivating new businesses—these and other marketing efforts undertaken by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism—benefit the Georgetown/Scott County tourism community through increased visibility, visitorship and spending.
“We know year-round that the park is highly dependent on Georgetown/Scott County Tourism,” said Lee Carter, Kentucky Horse Park president. “Our promotional reach relies heavily upon them. When they’re going out selling Georgetown, we’re a piece of that. We know it’s important to work closely with Lori and her team and we are supportive of their efforts.
“We help them drive tourists and they bring tourists,” Carter added. “It is a key relationship.”
As 2021’s year of travel recovery transitioned into 2022’s year of renewal and sustained travel confidence, more and more travelers came to Georgetown/Scott County, spending millions of dollars across sectors, including lodging, food and beverage and recreation and retail.
“Visitors to Old Friends form the foundation that supports dignified retirement for all of our Thoroughbred athletes,” said Michael Blowen, founder and president of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm. “They also enjoy all of the other attractions that make Georgetown such a great destination. Old Friends really appreciates the services of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism which allows us to attract nearly 20,000 tourists each year.”
“Tourism is such an important part of our business as our small shops are able to introduce tourists to the people, brands—the culture we as Kentuckians hold so closely,” said Anne Arnold-Ratliff, owner of Maime’s Fine Wine and Gifts. “Our love for this great state shines through with each conversation we have and every story we share, and they always want to take a piece of Kentucky back home with them, which generates necessary sales for our shops to thrive here.
“There’s no doubt my business heavily depends on tourism to continue operation and I couldn’t be happier to share Kentucky and all it has to offer with its visitors,” Arnold-Ratliff added.
“The economic impact of tourism is so far-reaching,” said Saunders. “From supporting jobs to enhancing quality of life for our residents to delivering an outstanding visitor experience through our unique combination of lodgings, restaurants, shops and attractions, we are pleased and honored to play a role in sharing Georgetown/Scott County’s story and celebrate this record-breaking year of tourism.”
ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour/Experience Center; Yuko-en—the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming: Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 38 unique stays, 18 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown
