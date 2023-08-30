Door Services Now Offers Fire Door Inspections in the Southeast
Reduce the Risk of Fire with Fire Door InspectionsUSA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Door Services Corporation has been providing fire door inspections throughout the Northeast for several years, focusing on Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania no matter the building occupancy. Qualified fire door inspectors and technicians are fully trained and experienced. Door Services takes great pride in assisting clients in keeping their facilities safe and code-compliant for all of their occupants.
Beginning September 2023, Door Services is extending its fire door inspection services to the southeast region, specifically Northern Georgia, Washington, DC, Virginia (Advanced Door Service) and North Carolina (Advanced Door Automation).
Regardless of whether a facility is a healthcare, industrial, educational, or commercial building, it is crucial to make sure the fire doors and fire protection systems are up-to-date and properly working.
Fire door inspections are the first step toward fire door compliance. Fire doors must be tested and inspected not less than annually. A ruling of non-compliance could have tragic consequences.
In order to protect against the spread of fire and smoke within, into, or out of buildings, facility managers need to implement preventative maintenance and fire door inspection programs in accordance with local and national standards. Fire door failures in an emergency can happen due to lack of maintenance, physical damage to the door, the closure, guides, tracks, or by obstacles blocking the fire door. Each of these put employees and customers at risk in case of a fire emergency.
All of these new coverage areas strictly follow the NFPA 80 guidelines for fire doors. As per NFPA 80 – Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives, fire doors shall be inspected and tested not less than annually by a Qualified Person. Door Services Corporation has invested in building a team of qualified fire door inspectors and qualified fire door technicians.
Qualified inspection experts inspect both sides of a door to assess the overall condition and assembly of each opening, recording findings for future repair and reporting. They will then inform the facility team of factors that have the greatest risk of future failure due to high-frequency use or risk of damage during normal operation.
If your facility is located in PA, NJ, DE or MD, VA, Atlanta or NC, click here to Schedule your Fire Door Inspection today.
ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATION
Your expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.
24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:
Advanced Door Automation services North Carolina and east to the coastal regions
Advanced Door Service services Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Georgia
Keystone Automatic Door Enterprises services Northern Pennsylvania
Allegheny Door Enterprises services Western Pennsylvania
Automatic Door Enterprises services Lansdale, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas
Del-Mar Door Service services Delaware
Door Controls services Louisiana
Door Control, Inc. services Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New York
Door Concepts, Inc. services Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts
Eastern Door Service services greater New Jersey area
Texas Access Controls services Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areas
Horton Automatics of Ontario services Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada
Krista Rivers
Door Services Corporation
+1 215-361-3331
