Accel Research Sites joins in innovative landscape of Alzheimer’s research
New class of Alzheimer’s drugs offer hope, options for patientsORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent emergence of a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs shown to slow the progression of the disease is bringing hope to millions of patients worldwide for the first time in nearly two decades.
Behind the scenes, hundreds of clinical trials are being conducted all over the U.S. that could change the course of how Alzheimer’s is treated for the long-term.
Accel Research Sites is at the forefront of this new wave of research and is currently conducting multiple clinical trials aiming to identify more treatments for the neurodegenerative disease that affects roughly 6.7 million Americans.
The new class of Alzheimer's medications, known as monoclonal antibodies, target clumps of the protein beta-amyloid, also known as plaques, in the brain, which are a characteristic sign of Alzheimer's disease. These medications treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia caused by Alzheimer’s and have shown to slow cognitive decline by 27%.
However, reported side effects of anti-amyloid antibodies include the risk of dangerous brain swelling and bleeding. The medication could also become difficult to obtain, due to out-of-pocket costs and other restrictions to access.
Dr. Marshall L. Nash a well-renowned neurologist and one of our principal investigators, expresses caution and concern about the safety and efficacy of monoclonal antibodies due to these risks.
“This is only the beginning of our journey in finding more treatments for Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Nash said. “We have many more trials currently happening which have the potential to safely improve Alzheimer’s disease patients’ cognitive function, instead of just slowing down decline.”
Dr. Bruce Rankin, another principal investigator leading Alzheimer’s studies for Accel, said medical advancements happen at a much more rapid pace than they used to, and that patients can expect to see more treatment options in the future.
“The recent progress made in relation to Alzheimer’s treatments is an exciting pathway toward more viable treatment options for patients, and it’s important that the research continues,” Dr. Rankin said. “There’s a lot of research going on that most people probably aren’t aware of.”
Those who are interested in participating in a study can visit http://accelresearchsites.com.
An Accel staff member will reach out to further evaluate eligibility and qualifications to enter the study.
For more information on Accel Research Sites, visit http://www.accelresearchsites.com.
About Accel Research Sites Network
Accel Research Sites Network is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 407-462-2718
email us here