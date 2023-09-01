Sim Shalom Online Synagogue Announces Special High Holiday Services at The Bitter End in NYC

Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, the pioneer in hosting virtual Jewish experiences, announces special jazzed up High Holiday in person services in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shofar sounds are being heard round the world as the Jewish High Holidays approach. Sim Shalom Online Synagogue is making special preparations for services. The pioneer in hosting virtual Jewish experiences, is excited to announce special jazzed up High Holiday services taking place in person at the iconic Bitter End venue in Greenwich Village and Silvana in Harlem, both in New York City.

The blending of traditions and contemporary settings embodies Sim Shalom’s commitment to creating engaging, modern, and accessible ways for everyone to connect with Jewish heritage and spirituality.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Friday, September 15th and Yom Kippur services end at sundown on Monday, September 25th. Services will be held at The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012 with a special Kol Nidre service and pre fast meal at Silvana.

“We are thrilled to bring the richness of the Jewish New Year celebration to such a historic venue in the heart of New York City. It's a blend of tradition with the spirit of innovation and inclusiveness,” said Rabbi Steve Blane, founder of Sim Shalom. “Our aim has always been to create spaces, both online and offline, where everyone feels welcome to join, reflect, and celebrate.”

The services at The Bitter End will feature:

• Traditional liturgy interwoven with contemporary interpretations and melodies.

• Special guest musicians from New York’s vibrant arts scene.

• A unique atmosphere that combines the charm of the Bitter End with the sacredness of the Jewish Holidays.

• A chance for attendees to mingle and connect in an intimate setting.

Tickets for the event are available online here and are expected to sell out quickly due to the limited capacity of the venue.

About Sim Shalom:

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue, passionate about making Judaism accessible and meaningful for all. With a range of virtual services, classes, and events, Sim Shalom offers an inclusive approach to Jewish spirituality for the 21st century.

About The Bitter End:

Located in Greenwich Village, The Bitter End is New York City's oldest rock club. Since its inception in 1961, it has hosted performances by some of the biggest names in music and has been a celebrated fixture of the city’s cultural scene.

About Silvana

Nestled among the many bars and restaurants of Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Silvana offers a unique cuisine and experience to Harlem. It’s a social club of sorts. Enjoy delicious middle eastern food as you drop in for morning coffee, pop in for a quick work lunch with a client, bring a date to listen to live music in the evening

For media inquiries, please contact: Rabbi Steve Blane Email: info@simshalom.com Phone: 201-338-0165