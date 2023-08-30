Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Participates in ‘Billion Meals Endowment Campaign’ in Yemen
LIFE Participates in ‘Billon Meals Endowment Campaign’ to Provide Food Assistance to Underprivileged Families in Six Locations of YemenSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to combat food insecurity and support vulnerable populations in Yemen, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) teamed up with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in the United Arab Emirates One Billion Meals Endowment Campaign to provide consistent food assistance to under-served communities around the world.
"Providing such foodstuffs, in such quantities, at this time for Yemenis in six governates, represents a gift from heaven that caused them (Yemenis) happiness and comfort that they did not expect in light of the difficult humanitarian situation there,” said Omar Elridi, LIFE’s Operations Manager.
Yemen has indeed been experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis characterized by widespread conflict, displacement, food insecurity, and a lack of access to basic services. This calamity has been ongoing for several years, leaving a devastating impact on the population. Millions have been forced to flee their homes, either within Yemen or to neighboring countries, exacerbating the humanitarian situation. The country has long faced challenges related to food security, but the ongoing war has significantly worsened the situation. Destruction of agricultural land, disruption of supply chains, and inflation of food prices have made it extremely difficult for many Yemenis to access sufficient and nutritious food.
"More than twenty-five thousand smiles were drawn on the faces of beneficiaries; This is what made us more enthusiastic and happier during the implementation of the project in various governorates, overcoming all difficulties to reach their homes," said Gaafar Hadi, LIFE’s Yemen Orphans’ Manager.
In the Aden, Lahj, Al-Dhalea, Abyan, Shabwah and Al-Mahrah areas of Yemen, LIFE distributed 3,500 boxes of staple food items to deprived families. Each box consisted of basics such as flour, rice, sugar, beans, salt, cooking oil and pasta. The food boxes reduced a significant number of diseases related to malnutrition for recipients, as well as contributed to the economic relief of high food prices experienced by underprivileged families. By joining forces, LIFE and MBRGI are contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger by 2030.
“As we at Life for Relief and Development stand amidst the resilient people of Yemen by distributing 1,501,740 meals in partnership with the MBRGI's One Billion Meal Program, we witness the embodiment of hope and the power of collective compassion,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Our actions in Yemen reflect the unity and commitment that transcends borders. Each meal provided is testament to the lives we touched, the smiles restored, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow,” he continued.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other