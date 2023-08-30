StoreAutomator Announces New Customer, Mac Duggal

We chose StoreAutomator because of their flexible and collaborative approach” — Yuvraj Duggal, Vice President of Mac Duggal

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator, today announced that Mac Duggal, one of the most sought-after names in women's luxury apparel and evening wear, has chosen StoreAutomator as its eCommerce multi-channel partner.

A favorite among celebrity stylists, Mac Duggal has dressed A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Carrie Underwood, Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Khloé Kardashian. The company was seeking a partner to help them manage the increasing complexities of third-party marketplaces. StoreAutomator’s powerful platform and award-winning service proved a winning combination.

“We are excited to partner with Mac Duggal,” said Gareth Cuddy, Chief Revenue Officer of StoreAutomator. “Mac Duggal is a leader in its industry, and we are thrilled to work with their creative team to help them to continue to grow and succeed.”

“We chose StoreAutomator because of their flexible and collaborative approach” said Yuvraj Duggal, Vice President of Mac Duggal. “We were impressed with their technology and the team. We are confident that StoreAutomator will be a valuable partner to us and we look forward to growing together.”

The announcement demonstrates the growing demand for StoreAutomator’s solutions, particularly in the Fashion & Apparel industry. Integrations with fashion focused technology partners like AIMS360 and Exenta ensures major brands can have a unified approach to their online business, reducing costs and increasing their sales.

About Mac Duggal

Mac Duggal is a women’s luxury apparel and evening wear fashion house founded in 1984. Mac Duggal has made its mark on the fashion industry by bringing the opulent hand-beaded designs of India to America with a touch of edgy modernism. With a global presence spanning 32 countries, Mac Duggal's meticulously crafted collections sell through luxury accounts. Notably, the brand's tactical evolution encompasses the integration of drop-shipping, expanding its reach through strategic retail partners. A pivotal milestone was the launch of the brand’s e-commerce platform in 2021, facilitating direct engagement with a diverse online audience. Mac Duggal's current growth trajectory includes expansion into marketplace channels and international e-commerce.

About StoreAutomator

StoreAutomator helps brands streamline and manage their commerce operations, expand to new channels, and increase sales from a single dashboard. With over 700 customers and hundreds of channels and marketplaces —including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Shopify and more, StoreAutomator’s vision is to unify commerce and operations.

To learn more, visit www.storeautomator or email info@storeautomator.com