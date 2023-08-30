Global RegTech Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

RegTech Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “RegTech Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the regtech market size is predicted to reach $12.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

RegTech Market Segments

• By Service: Legal Representation, Regulatory Consulting, Product Registration & Clinical Trial Application, Regulatory Writing & Publication, Other Services

• By Indication: Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Cardiology, Other Indications

• By Category: Biologics, Drugs, Medical Devices, By Company Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By End User: Medical Device Company, Biotechnology Company, Pharmaceutical Company

• By Geography: The global regtech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a set of enterprises that employ cloud computing technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses in complying with regulations more efficiently and cost-effectively. RegTech's primary functions are regulatory surveillance, monitoring, and compliance. The RegTech IS engaged in providing regulatory processes within the financial industry via advanced technologies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. RegTech Market Trends And Strategies

4. RegTech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

