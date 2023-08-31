JLCPCB Introduces Free 6-8 Layer PCB Service, Reinforcing its Commitment to Quality, Speed, and Affordability

JLCPCB Introduces Free 6-8 Layer PCB Service

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JLCPCB, one of the world's leading providers of PCB solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a ground-breaking initiative – free 6-8 layer PCB service. This initiative truly exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality services at the lowest prices with the fastest turnaround time.

In line with JLCPCB’s mission to empower customers to complete their best projects at the lowest cost, this initiative is specially designed to support users with high multi-layer PCB requirements. The free 6-8 layer PCB service supports board sizes within 50*50mm, 5 pieces.

"JLCPCB has always been committed to providing our customers with the best value we can," said Mr.Yuan, CEO of JLCPCB. "This brand-new, cost-free 6-8 layer PCB service really shows how serious we are about that promise. We're confident this move will be a big help to experts and hobbyists who need high-quality multi-layer PCBs for their projects but often hit budget roadblocks."

"You can trust that the PCBs you get from the free prototyping offer follow the same strict manufacturing process and standards as our regular 6-20 high-layer PCBs," affirmed Mr.Yuan. JLCPCB's commitment to quality isn't just a mere pledge; it's a fundamental aspect deeply embedded in its manufacturing philosophy. The steadfastness of this commitment is evident in their actions. Across all 6-20 high-layer PCBs, JLCPCB has seamlessly transitioned to the advanced POFV technology for via-in-pad, and their inclusion of support for resin-plugged vias and selective plating further underscores their dedication to improvement. This amalgamation of enhancements empowers PCB designers to place vias directly atop any pad, effectively streamlining space utilization in designs and facilitating the creation of more efficient and refined end products.

Moreover, all 6-20 layer PCBs now boast an upgraded ENIG surface for pads, ensuring a smoother surface for SMT soldering. This translates to higher-quality solder joints and enhanced assembly results. JLCPCB also employs a "four-wire low resistance" technique for thorough via checks, solidifying their commitment to unmatched reliability. Beyond this, JLCPCB's multi-layer boards, including the 4-layer PCBs, utilize LDI for precise circuit solder mask alignment, resulting in consistent solder mask openings and improved solder mask bridges, ultimately contributing to elevated final product quality. "Every single board that comes out of JLCPCB follows the same top-notch manufacturing standards. Quality is our absolute priority," stressed Mr.Yuan.

JLCPCB’s free 6-8 layer PCB service is not just about cost savings. It is part of their broader commitment to customer satisfaction, which includes maintaining the highest quality standards and ensuring the fastest delivery times.

"We understand that in the world of electronics and innovation, speed and quality are as important as cost. That's why we have always strived to deliver on all these fronts," explained Mr.Yuan. "With the launch of the free 6-8 layer PCB service, we are once again setting a new industry benchmark in affordability, while maintaining our unwavering focus on quality and speed."

About JLCPCB

JLCPCB is a leading online one-stop electronic & mechatronic platform, offering PCB manufacturing, assembly, components service,3D printing, and CNC machining to electronic engineers and designers worldwide. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, JLCPCB has established itself as a trusted partner for innovators and industry professionals.