Darry Ring Launches Buy Now Pay Later Engagement Ring Financing Program
Darry Ring (SZSE:301177)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Darry Ring is a luxury jewelry company specializing in the design and manufacture of diamond engagement and wedding rings. Its engagement rings, also known as ID Verification Rings, can only be purchased once per person with an ID card, making them unique. With its unique brand concept and innovative identity verification ring, Darry Ring has attracted countless couples worldwide who believe in true love. In order to ensure that every couple pursuing true love can buy personalized and unique engagement rings, Darry Ring has launched an engagement ring financing plan with “Buy Now, Pay Later” option.
Engagement ring financing has become the mainstream way for modern young people to purchase diamond engagement rings. Engagement ring financing allows users to spread the cost of the ring over time, enabling them to purchase the ring immediately at a more affordable price. Darry Ring has partnered with three platforms, namely Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay, to launch the engagement ring payment plan of “Buy Now, Pay Later”.
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a form of installment loan that divides user’s purchase into multiple equal payments, with the first payment due at checkout. The remaining payments will be deducted from the user’s debit card, credit card, or bank account until the full purchase amount is paid.
How to Finance an Engagement Ring at Darry Ring?
There are available BNPL payment plans on the payment page when user check out on the Darry Ring website. Choose from various payment plans offered by loan service providers like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay, etc. Most installment payment providers will assess user’s personal credit limit at the time of application to determine how much the user can spend with the installment service. User can sign any agreements after understanding the interest rate, monthly payments, and promotional period.
By choosing the Klarna platform for Darry Ring financing, there are three options: Pay in 3, Pay in 4, and Pay in 30 days. Regardless of which Klarna plan to choose, interest-free on engagement ring payment at Darry Ring is available.
When choosing the Afterpay platform for Darry Ring financing, there are two options: Pay in 4 and interest-bearing loan installments. Among them, the 0% interest engagement ring installment service at Darry Ring is only available for the Pay in 4 option.
If choosing the Affirm platform for Darry Ring financing, there are three options: Pay in 4, 0 interest loan installments, and interest-bearing loan installments. Among them, the interest-free on engagement ring payment at Darry Ring is available for the Pay in 4 option and 0 interest loan installments.
Getting engaged is a significant milestone in life. Financing engagement ring may make sense if without enough savings to cover the cost. Even if one does have enough funds, it may not be a good idea to completely deplete a savings account, as enough funds are left to be used in an emergency.
As a leader in fine jewelry and a messenger of true love, Darry Ring takes pride in offering the most affordable engagement ring financing plan of Buy Now, Pay Later to true love couples around the world, enabling them to embark on beautiful love journeys.
About Darry Ring
Darry Ring (also known as DR), is a high-end engagement ring brand that celebrates one true love. Since its inception, Darry Ring has introduced the ID Verification Ring that can be purchased once in a lifetime and requires identity verification and True Love Agreement. By setting such a brand rule, Darry Ring helps consumers to be thoughtful and true to their hearts when pursuing true love. Because of its distinctive brand features of identity verification and creative jewelry design, Darry Ring has captured the hearts of true love couples around the world.
Other