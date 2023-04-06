Darry Ring Wins 3 International Design Awards for Product Design – Double-Locking Clasp

Double-locking Design of Darry Ring D Collection Jewelry
Darry Ring was Awarded 3 International Design Awards
Darry Ring is Granted International Novelty Patent
Darry Ring (SZSE:301177)
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the announcement of the 2022 winners of major international design competitions, Darry Ring has been awarded two international novelty patents and three prestigious international design awards for its double-locking design of D Collection jewelry, respectively 2022 MUSE Design Awards, 2022 French Design Awards, and 2022 International Design Awards.
Darry Ring D Collection Jewelry
D Collection is the brand identity series of Darry Ring. According to its jewelry design team, “We take the letter D from our brand name DR to create D Collection jewelry since we were surprised to discover while brainstorming that D is a combination of the letters I and U. What we want to convey through D Collection jewelry is that it is the combination of you and I to make our lives complete. It is not only the couple complete each other but also Darry Ring and those true love couples who choose us.”
The double-locking clasp is the most distinctive feature of the Darry Ring D Collection jewelry, with the clasp as the design inspiration. They continued, “The locking design of the jewelry available on the market struggles to be both aesthetically pleasing and useful, and it is easy to come off. We design the double-locking design with the letters I and U clasped time and again to achieve aesthetics and practicality. It interprets the action of lovers holding each other tightly to the fullest.”
Such a design concept has impressed thousands of well-known design professionals in numerous nations and won three major awards in jewelry industry. Darry Ring D Collection is also successfully applied for two international patents.
Gold Winner of 2022 MUSE Design Awards
The MUSE Design Awards, one of the most significant international awards in the area of global creative design, is regarded as the “Oscars” of the design industry. The double-locking design of the D Collection by Darry Ring, which was chosen from among thousands of works from more than 100 nations and regions worldwide, earned the Gold Medal of the 2022 MUSE Design Awards.
Gold Winner of 2022 French Design Award
The French Design Awards (FDA) are judged by a panel of group of eminent design specialists and professors. It is considered to be the pinnacle of design and is highly regarded by eminent design professors in the field. Due to the creative double-locking design of the D Collection, which stood out among the other entries from around the world, Darry Ring has been named the Gold Winner of 2022 FDA.
Bronze Winner of 2022 IDA Design Awards
One of the most prestigious design prizes and a significant one in the realm of fashion design is the International Design Awards (IDA). It is the “wind vane” of the most prestigious worldwide design awards and one of the most credible. IDA establishes extremely stringent selection standards for professional-caliber works from all over the world. Darry Ring won a bronze award at the 2022 IDA Design Awards for the innovative double-locking clasp design.
International Patents
The double-locking clasp design of D Collection jewelry enabled Darry Ring to be granted two new patents in China and Germany, offering complete security for every pair who believes in true love.
The symbolism of the D Collection deeply touches the young couples of today. As soon as the Darry Ring D Collection was launched, it attracted thousands of lovers to make a wish in the name of DR to “lock” each other forever. In the future, Darry Ring will devote more energy to conveying true love and creating high-quality jewelry, so that more people can experience the power of true love.
About Darry Ring
Darry Ring (also known as DR), is a high-end engagement ring brand that celebrates one true love. Since its inception, Darry Ring has introduced the ID Verification Ring that can be purchased once in a lifetime and requires identity verification and True Love Agreement. By setting such a brand rule, Darry Ring helps consumers to be thoughtful and true to their hearts when pursuing true love. Because of its distinctive brand features of identity verification and creative jewelry design, Darry Ring has captured the hearts of true love couples around the world.
