Spa Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Spa Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Spa Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the spa market. As per TBRC’s spa market forecast, the spa market size is predicted to reach a value of $95.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.4% through the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the spas market. North America is expected to hold the largest spa market share. Major players in the spa market include Canyon Ranch, Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta, Jade Mountain Resort.

Spa Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Massage, Beauty/Grooming, Physical Fittness, Other Service Types

2) By Facility Type: Hotel/Resorts Spa, Destination Spa, Day/Salon Spa, Medical Spa, Mineral Spring Spa, Other Facility Types

3) By End User Sex: Male, Female

A spa is a facility which provides a range of services for health management and body relaxation, including saunas, pools, steam rooms, medical spas, day spas, mineral springs spas, mud baths, and ayurvedic spas.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Spa Market Trends And Strategies

4. Spa Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Spa Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

