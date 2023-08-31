Teachers Spend 5 Hours a Week Planning, Swotknot Assignment Generator Lowers it to One, Radically Improving Efficiency

Log onto aifortutors.com and see what all the interest is about. Increase teacher planning efficiency by logging on. Actual assignment generation used to reduce planning time and increase teaching efficiency. QR link to Winky, Swotknot’s ChatGPT study buddy with access to WhatsApp and site version.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Swotknot , a new online educational platform launched its integrated ChatGPT AI assignment generator. This small start up recognized the opportunity to add valuable time back into teachers’ days. With this simple tool, in about 2- 5 minutes, teachers can craft a quiz, test, or homework assignment saving them hours of preparation time.Swotknot has been developing a new approach to online educational systems for over two years. The Founders Aletia Trakakis from South Africa and now Nicosia, CY and Kitty Stevenson from Boulder, CO have started to carve out a niche as a custom shop for educators and tutors to build the type of educational business and online school that best matches their vision and talents. Aletia has spent years researching how to restructure education so that it focuses on what the students need, not what the system says. “This can’t really be what is out there?” said Kitty Stevenson, a former attorney, when she first hand experienced the online learning during covid. Together they knew there has to be a better way, one that is adept at educating students and adaptable to the future of teaching.Aletia brings to the table over 30 years in education and a Phd in education and Kitty offers over 30 years of diverse business and legal experience. The founders have created a site that both deeply serves the needs of educators and students and protects student information and addresses the rising concerns of online interaction. In fact mental and social emotional health are woven into the fabric of Swotknot and who we partner with.The assignment generator has been a long time goal of the small team. As we recognize how long it takes to make quality assignments. However the scrappy team did not have quite the capacity or the tools to create an assignment generator assistant that met their high standards until ChatGPT. With the integration of ChatGPT Swotknot can now offer access to its assignment generator online and through its platform website.The assignment generator provides immediate access to information without having to run a cumbersome search or dive into a stack of papers. It dramatically speeds up information gathering and is a potent tool when trying to present assignments to students so they understand a new idea or concept. The AI enabled assistant significantly reduces time spent on creating assignments and substantially increases efficiency and efficacy when teaching.The tool can be accessed at https:// www.aifortutors.com . Anyone can use it, they just need to sign in. Educators will find its interface easy to use as Swotknot has integrated prompts that help guide the teacher to the best outcome. “This really opens up a lot of opportunities for teachers. They can get really creative with their assignments now as they can produce as many as they want and then pick their favorite. Or if they are in a bind they can rely on the assistant to create a timely and accurate assignment,” says Kitty Stevenson."We feel the new AI assignment generator product really complements our already in demand AI integrated WhatsApp product, Swotbuddy , or as lovingly call it, "Winky."###Swotknot is a fresh take on education providing next generation educational tools and schooling concepts with a user -friendly interface, an extensive set of integrated educational tools, one to one or group learning, all optimized to function even at low internet speed making it globally available and accessible in challenging circumstances. Swotknot works with highly vetted and personally interviewed educators from all over the world. For more information or a demo please contact Kitty stevenson 303.249.4854 or Aletia Trakakis at swotknot@swotknot.com

