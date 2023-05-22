Swotknot Introduces SwotBuddy, Aka “Winky,” Integrated ChatGPT Learning Assistant

Swotknot.com Logo QR link to Winky, Swotknot’s ChatGPT study buddy with access to WhatsApp and site version. Real time question and answer session with Winky, Swotknot’s WhatsApp ChatGPT study buddy, in the middle of Harry Potter Trivia.

Scrappy startup Swotknot, ignites global interest with Cheatwithai.com linked to its ChapGPT enabled learning site and integrated WhatsAppp, study buddy “Winky”

I think this bot will completely improve my school work a lot. It is much better than all those I have used, it gives the most relevant answers. I love it and again Thank you so much!” — a recent user

BOULDER, CO, USA, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Swotknot , a new online educational platform launched its integrated ChatGPT AI learning and study assistant, SwotBuddy This small start up saw the opportunity to add value to students and educators alike while also recognizing that learning doesn’t always have to be serious to be effective. This philosophy and commitment to education allows Swotknot to play with new technologies in ways that old school educational sites just can’t.Swotknot has been developing a new approach to online educational systems for over two years. The Founders Aletia Trakakis from South Africa and now Nicosia, CY and Kitty Stevenson from Boulder, CO have started to carve out a niche as a custom shop for educators and tutors to build the type of educational business and online school that best matches their vision and talents. Aletia has spent years researching how to restructure education so that it focuses on what the students need, not what the system says. “This can’t really be what is out there?” said Kitty Stevenson, a former attorney, when she first hand experienced the online learning during covid. Together they knew there has to be a better way, one that is adept at educating students and adaptable to the future of teaching.Aletia brings to the table over 30 years in education and a Phd in education and Kitty offers over 30 years of diverse business and legal experience. The founders have created a site that you can be confident that they are creating an educational site that both deeply serves the needs of educators and students and protects student information and addresses the rising concerns of online interaction. In fact mental and social emotional health are woven into the fabric of Swotknot and who we partner with.The SwotBuddy project has been a long time goal of the small team. However the scrappy team did not have quite the capacity or the tools to create a learning assistant that met their high standards until ChatGPT. With the integration of ChatGPT Swotknot provides access to its learning and study assistant on its website. Any student or educator with an account can log on and use SwotBuddy or access Winky via WhatsApp.SwotBuddy provides immediate access to information without having to run a cumbersome search or browse through irrelevant headings. It dramatically speeds up information gathering and is a potent tool when trying to understand a new idea or concept. It in essence is the duct tape of study, when in a bind and not sure what to do to fix the issue, SwotBuddy to the rescue to help fill in the gaps and reach the next step.In a stroke of genius, the team at Swotknot decided to integrate SwotBuddy with Whatsapp. Anyone can use the learning assistant, just Whatsapp to 720.900.7900. The first few uses are free then the user is prompted to pay $.99 for further use. We have seen the user growth surge since its launch, mostly by word of mouth. The team was really excited to receive this feedback from a user: “I think this bot will completely improve my school work a lot. It is much better than all those I have used, it gives the most relevant answers. I love it and again Thank you so much.”In a stroke of deep silliness, or extreme genius, Kitty decided to capture a bit of the ethos of the AI chat moment by securing cheatwithai.com . “I think it serves to promote conversation and really gets at what most people are thinking even if they aren’t saying it.” Kitty said when asked they purchased the name. You can link to both the swotknot.com website and the Whatsapp Swotbuddy from the cheatwithai.com site.###Swotknot is a fresh take on education providing next-generation educational tools and schooling concepts with a user-friendly interface, an extensive set of integrated educational tools, one to one or group learning, all optimized to function even at low internet speed making it globally available and accessible in challenging circumstances. Swotknot works with highly vetted and personally interviewed educators from all over the world. For more information or a demo please contact Kitty stevenson 303.249.4854 or Aletia Trakakis at swotknot@swotknot.com

Meet Winky! You’re new SwotBuddy and Study Buddy using ChatGPT. Works for any questions from wine descriptions to DNA discussions.