Jobma Brings New Customization Features to its Video Interviewing Platform

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading virtual interviewing platform, announced today that it has added new customization features for employers as part of its latest release. These features let employers tailor the video interviewing experience to their unique needs.

The interview background customization lets employers pick different video backgrounds, blur video backgrounds, and add their own company branding to the interviews. Jobma says this feature will allow employers to reinforce their company’s identity and create an enhanced employer branding experience. Jobma is also giving employers the flexibility to set a default expiry duration for interviews and share interview links using QR codes.

Jobma said it’s adding one of the most requested features - the ability to customize the SMS templates for interview invitations. To gauge the candidate interview experience, it’s bringing Net Promoter Score (NPS) to the employer’s dashboard. Net Promoter Score is a metric used in candidate experience programs. NPS measures how employers are perceived by candidates based on their interviewing experience with them.

“Jobma's new release showcases our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovations in recruitment,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “We have added these enhancements in response to our valued customers' requests, and we eagerly anticipate they make the most out of these features.”

The new release also included a few bug fixes and performance enhancements. With its latest release combined with existing AI features such as live proctoring, transcriptions, and scoring, Jobma further establishes itself as a leading video interviewing platform, committed to driving innovation in recruitment.

About Jobma

Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies of all sizes across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Its customers love Jobma for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support.

For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com

Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

