Social Commerce Market Size Expected To Reach $689 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the social commerce market. As per TBRC’s social commerce market forecast, the social commerce market size is predicted to reach a value of $689.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.
The increase in social media usage is expected to propel the growth of the social commerce market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest social commerce market share. Major players in the social commerce market include Facebook, Pinterest, Etsy Inc., Poshmark Inc., Paypal Payments Private Limited, iQIYI, Sina Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Alibaba China Co Ltd., Fabulous, Renren.
Social Commerce Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Personal And Beauty Care, Apparel, Accessories, Home Products, Health Supplements, Food And Beverage, Other Products
2) By Device Type: Laptops And PCs, Mobiles, Other Devices
3) By Bussiness Model: B2C, B2B, C2C
4) By End User: Individual, Commercial
Social commerce is the direct purchase and sale of products or services using a social media platform.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Social Commerce Market Trends And Strategies
4. Social Commerce Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Social Commerce Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
