Social Commerce Market Size Expected To Reach $689 Billion By 2027

Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the social commerce market. As per TBRC’s social commerce market forecast, the social commerce market size is predicted to reach a value of $689.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in social media usage is expected to propel the growth of the social commerce market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest social commerce market share. Major players in the social commerce market include Facebook, Pinterest, Etsy Inc., Poshmark Inc., Paypal Payments Private Limited, iQIYI, Sina Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Alibaba China Co Ltd., Fabulous, Renren.

Social Commerce Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Personal And Beauty Care, Apparel, Accessories, Home Products, Health Supplements, Food And Beverage, Other Products

2) By Device Type: Laptops And PCs, Mobiles, Other Devices

3) By Bussiness Model: B2C, B2B, C2C

4) By End User: Individual, Commercial

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5426&type=smp

Social commerce is the direct purchase and sale of products or services using a social media platform.

Read More On The Social Commerce Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-commerce-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Social Commerce Market Trends And Strategies

4. Social Commerce Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Social Commerce Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

In App Purchase Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-app-purchase-global-market-report

ECommerce Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-global-market-report

Subscription and Billing Management Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/subscription-and-billing-management-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC