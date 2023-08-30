anyseals Americas Taps Top Talent for Key Sales Roles
Industrial wholesale sealing pros to support the company’s continued growth
We couldn’t be more pleased to have Austin Walker and Zachary Moncrieff join anyseals as we look to leverage high-end talent to support and scale the company’s growth”BRECKSVILLE, OHIO, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- anyseals Inc. has named Austin Walker sales director and Zachary Moncrieff, inside sales representative. In his newly created role, seasoned seal professional and industry specialist, Austin Walker will assist in leading the implementation of enhanced outside and inside sales activities, which includes driving awareness of anyseals products and capabilities across the company’s sales regions. Zachary Moncrieff will support anyseals’ commitment to delivering world-class customer service.
Austin comes to anyseals from a global sealing solutions manufacturer, Greene Tweed, where he was a territory manager for the Central U.S. executing sales and marketing tactics to support the business strategy. While working for the company, he maintained customer relationships and identified new customers and product opportunities. Previously, Austin worked as a regional sales manager for Hercules OEM Group and Dichtomatik Americas.
Zachary comes to anyseals from an inside sales role at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. His global seal manufacturing inventory management and customer service experience will be leveraged to help anyseals deliver continued top-tier customer support with improvements made within the U.S. warehouse.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Austin Walker and Zachary Moncrieff join anyseals as we look to leverage high-end talent to support and scale the company’s growth,” said Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals, Inc. “They both bring unique professional skills and expertise to their roles. I am confident they will help anyseals continue its streak of year-over-year growth while developing the organization into an industry-leading solutions provider for the sealing distribution market.”
ABOUT anyseals, Inc.
anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit http://www.anyseals.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Austin Walker, Sales Director
anyseals, Inc.
817.992.1363
austin.walker@anyseals.com
Shanta Mauney
Mauney Business Communications
+1 281-804-8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com