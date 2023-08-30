Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,557 in the last 365 days.

anyseals Americas Taps Top Talent for Key Sales Roles

anyseals logo

Austin Walker, Sales Director anyseals, Inc.

Austin Walker, Sales Director

Zachary Moncrieff, Inside Sales Representative, anyseals Inc.

Zachary Moncrieff, Inside Sales Representative

Industrial wholesale sealing pros to support the company’s continued growth

We couldn’t be more pleased to have Austin Walker and Zachary Moncrieff join anyseals as we look to leverage high-end talent to support and scale the company’s growth”
— Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals, Inc
BRECKSVILLE, OHIO, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- anyseals Inc. has named Austin Walker sales director and Zachary Moncrieff, inside sales representative. In his newly created role, seasoned seal professional and industry specialist, Austin Walker will assist in leading the implementation of enhanced outside and inside sales activities, which includes driving awareness of anyseals products and capabilities across the company’s sales regions. Zachary Moncrieff will support anyseals’ commitment to delivering world-class customer service.

Austin comes to anyseals from a global sealing solutions manufacturer, Greene Tweed, where he was a territory manager for the Central U.S. executing sales and marketing tactics to support the business strategy. While working for the company, he maintained customer relationships and identified new customers and product opportunities. Previously, Austin worked as a regional sales manager for Hercules OEM Group and Dichtomatik Americas.

Zachary comes to anyseals from an inside sales role at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. His global seal manufacturing inventory management and customer service experience will be leveraged to help anyseals deliver continued top-tier customer support with improvements made within the U.S. warehouse.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Austin Walker and Zachary Moncrieff join anyseals as we look to leverage high-end talent to support and scale the company’s growth,” said Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals, Inc. “They both bring unique professional skills and expertise to their roles. I am confident they will help anyseals continue its streak of year-over-year growth while developing the organization into an industry-leading solutions provider for the sealing distribution market.”

ABOUT anyseals, Inc.
anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit http://www.anyseals.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact
Austin Walker, Sales Director
anyseals, Inc.
817.992.1363
austin.walker@anyseals.com

Shanta Mauney
Mauney Business Communications
+1 281-804-8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com

You just read:

anyseals Americas Taps Top Talent for Key Sales Roles

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more