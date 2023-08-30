Third Annual Rock The Park DC WKNDR Returns On October 21 & 22
A Free Two-Day Dance Music Festival at Franklin Park Including Local Performers and Internationally Renowned DJs
October’s gathering will continue the excellence of this three-year-old signature BID event, and we are beyond excited to present local & national performers for free cultural & musical programming...”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to dance the weekend away, as the eagerly awaited two-day dance music festival, Rock the Park DC WKNDR, takes center stage once again. Produced by seasoned curators Abby O’Neill and Adrian Loving in partnership with the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID), this celebration of music and community is slated for October 21st and 22nd, 2023, in the heart of the District’s largest downtown green space, Franklin Park.
— Gerren Price, DowntownDC BID’s President and CEO
Celebrating Music, Unity, and Community
The stage will resonate with the energetic sounds of house music juggernauts Moodymann and Miguel Migs as headliners, with an incredible lineup of talent including Rich Medina, J.Rocc, and Dam-Funk. And that’s not all - local Go-Go icons, Trouble Funk, DJ Miss H.E.R, Keenan Orr, and Mumu Fresh will keep the city’s spirit alive.
Anticipate a diverse offering of live performances and DJ sets, spanning various genres from funk and soulful house to Go-Go, hip-hop, Afrohouse, and rare groove. Complimenting the music, Rock the Park DC, will present food trucks, event-branded merchandise, and other attractions. This inclusive, family-friendly event is open to all, free of charge, and is set to unfold come rain or shine.
“We’re thrilled to host Rock the Park DC once again in Franklin Park, particularly as it overlaps with one of the city’s biggest local weekends: Howard University Homecoming,” said Gerren Price, DowntownDC BID’s President and CEO. “This October’s gathering will continue the excellence of this three-year-old signature BID event, and we are beyond excited to present local and national performers for free cultural and musical programming that will bring the city together to dance.”
"Rock the Park DC resonates with the heartbeat of our city, evolving into a beloved annual tradition that captures the very essence of DC's pulse and love of music. As we embark on the third year of our free two-day festival, we're thrilled to infuse the infectious rhythms of house music, Go-Go, funk, and hip-hop with an electrifying and idyllic lineup,” says curator Abby O’Neill. “Leave your stresses at home and come let it all out on the dance floor.”
“We are super amped to have such an amazing lineup this year. These artists and DJs are the best in class! As a Howard University alum, the timing for our festival couldn’t be better! I am honored to encourage celebration and fellowship with my fellow Bison and give a nod to the thousands of alumni visiting DC for Howard Homecoming,” says curator Adrian Loving.
Join us in this joyous and vibrant musical celebration as we rock the park together.
The following is the scheduled lineup for each day. To RSVP, visit http://downtowndc.org/rtp23
Rock the Park DC WKNDR
October 21, 3:00–10:00 PM / Free / Hosted by Mumu Fresh
DJ Miss H.E.R
Trouble Funk
Dam Funk
Moodymann
October 22, 3:00–10:00 PM / Free / Hosted by Reesa Renee
DJ Keenan Orr
Rich Medina
J. Rocc
Miguel Migs ft. Lisa Shaw
