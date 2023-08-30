ENACT launches its Software Platform for Japan Solar companies

Submit Release
Companies can also avail of rapid proposal design services, in Japanese language

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Enact is one of the top solar software companies, offering a platform for solar installers and end-consumers. Enact has now launched its platform in Japan: solar sales professionals can now design a residential or commercial solar and/or storage proposal in minutes.

Enact’s proposals are complete with detailed layout design of panels (including 3D Shading analysis), and system sizing with full bill of materials as well as complete savings analysis based on local electric rates. Proposals can be customized for pricing and margins, and cash vs financed options. Beyond proposals, the software helps streamline the project contracts, documents and timelines as well.

In Japan, Enact’s proposals are fully customizable in Japanese language and the Solar company can fully customize the look and feel, branding and technical details of their proposal. More details and sample proposals are found here: https://enact.solar/japan-daas/

In addition to the software access, Enact’s team has also launch a design-service as well – so for those solar companies that do not want to use the software themselves, they can request a design from Enact’s team and this is turned around in the same day. All designs are stored in the company’s login for the team to track progress, or to make and/or request edits. This can scale up the sales pipeline of solar companies rapidly.

“We have started using Enact’s Japanese proposal designs now. We really like the precision and speed of their offering,” says Mr. Katsusuta, CEO of Winfield Japan, one of the rapidly growing Japanese solar companies.

The award-winning Enact software already enables thousands of professionals in 25+ countries to design, deliver and manage solar and energy storage projects. Enact’s platform processes $1.5B in annual proposal value.

Press Release In Japanese language below: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/652653010/enact

