PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal crowns its champion after three days of intense showdown
The PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal tournament concluded, symbolizing a historic milestone as Nepal's inaugural creator-led PUBG MOBILE competition.NEPAL, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The eagerly awaited culmination of the PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal tournament took place last month, marking a historic milestone as Nepal's inaugural creator-led PUBG MOBILE competition. This event successfully united sixteen of the nation's most prominent PUBG MOBILE content creators, who engaged in a riveting showdown for dominance across a series of fifteen intense matches spanning three days.
The creator participants of the event were CR7 Horaa, 4K Gaming Nepal, AJ, Gyal Zen, MafiaNinja, MrHyozu, Rashmay_Casts, Ghanta Gaming, SK49, JiGGL3, Anzypara, AabeshYT, Nero Gaming, SnipeYT, Delta, and Rulz. The event resonated widely with the audience, offering fans an opportunity to passionately support their favorite PUBG MOBILE content creators.
The tournament strategically leveraged the latest PUBG MOBILE version 2.7 update. Throughout the matches, contestants utilised its new features and additions, such as collecting seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron at the Shenron Summoning Altar to earn powerful in-game benefits.
Emerging as the triumphant champions, Team Jiggl3_YT showcased unmatched skill and unwavering determination throughout the tournament. Jiggl3_YT's remarkable performance, characterized by an astonishing 57 eliminations and a staggering 12,491 in-game damage across 15 matches, also earned him the coveted MVP title of the PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal tournament.
In tandem with the tournament, PUBG MOBILE, in collaboration with Khalti, orchestrated a series of captivating giveaways, inviting fans to participate and stand a chance to win incredible rewards worth NPR 500,000. This initiative not only excited fans but also provided an opportunity to endorse and uplift their cherished content creators.
The commitment of PUBG MOBILE to Nepal's vibrant gaming community is further manifested through the PUBG MOBILE SOLO SCRIM SAGA Nepal event. This immersive endeavor, designed to integrate gamers into the latest version 2.7 upgrade features, spans four weeks, running from July 28th to August 20th. Evidencing overwhelming enthusiasm, the PUBG MOBILE community has already registered an impressive count of over 500 participants.
Registered players in the PUBG MOBILE SOLO SCRIM SAGA Nepal event were not only presented with the opportunity to enhance their gaming skills within the enriched environment of the version 2.7 update but also to vie for enticing rewards including Khalti Pro Subscriptions, Khalti cash, and PUBG MOBILE UC.
The PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal tournament and the ongoing PUBG MOBILE SOLO SCRIM SAGA Nepal epitomize the extraordinary skill, fervor, and communal spirit flourishing within Nepal's gaming community. These initiatives underscore PUBG MOBILE's role as a unifying force, connecting players, creators, and fans, thereby reinforcing its position as a catalyst for unparalleled interactive experiences. With these notable accomplishments resonating, the future of PUBG MOBILE in Nepal appears imbued with limitless promise.
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown.
Relive the heart-pounding action and epic-ness of PUBG MOBILE ALL STARS Nepal