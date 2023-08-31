HE Hugues Sanon Impacted the city of Dunkirk by his speech as he presented the Medal of Honor to Mayor Willie Rosas

During a gala with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Medal of Honor to Mayor Eddie Sundquist

“My mission in this world now as a Global Peace Ambassador is to unite all for a sustainable world and that whether you are Democrat, Republican, or Independent; because we all love USA and the world” — Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon

DUNKIRK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Global Peace Ambassador, Dr. Hugues Sanon paid a courtesy visit to the city of Dunkirk, New York, where, on behalf of his organization linked to the United Nations, UNESCO and the European Parliament, presented Mayor Willie Rosas the Medal of Honor and the Global Distinguished Leadership Award for his leadership, tireless work and impact on the city of Dunkirk through exceptional work.The official presentation of these prestigious awards took place around 4:30 PM in front of City Hall, 342 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048, in the presence of Mrs. Emmanuella Sanon, representative of COJEP at United Nations, Mr. Richard J. Morrisroe of Cousel, Mr. Steve Hotz founder & CEO of LED ENERGY SOLUTIONS, Mr. Russ Gugino, business development, members of Dunkirk City Hall, friends and family of Mayor Rosas and members of the DUNKIRK community.In presenting these prestigious awards, Ambassador Sanon hailed Mayor Rosas as an outstanding leader and honorably retired NYSP after more than 20 years of service; a great leader with countless accomplishments such as building roads, parks and bridges, reforming immigration system, welcoming cultural diversity, guaranteeing equality, job opportunities and strengthening the education system.Mr. Sanon went on to say that Mayor Rosas maintained a strong bond with Governor Cuomo and his staff, which led Governor Cuomo to invest $200 million dollars to create 900 jobs in Dunkirk NY.Mr. Sanon recalled that Mayor Rosas was chosen as one of the few leaders to sit down for a lunch meeting with then First Lady Hillary R. Clinton when she arrived in Dunkirk in 1999.Also, Ambassador Sanon said that, "Each country, each city and each village faces its own challenges in terms of peace and security, climate emergency, forced migration, inequalities and unfortunately these inequalities cause many people to move from one place to another to get a better job, a better education and most of the time they are forced to move to change their quality of life”.According to Ambassador Sanon, “While these issues have been a huge challenge for the city of DUNKIRK, Mayor Willie Rosas understood the situation and he has always taken humanitarian steps to integrate legal migrants and refugees into the city of Dunkirk.For his part, Mayor Rosas upon receiving his Awards said he was very touched and added that the Awards are not only intended for him, but for the whole of the Dunkirk community.Mayor Rosas added, "I am honored to receive the Global Distinguished Leadership Award and the visit of Global Peace Ambassador, Dr. Hugues Sanon to our city who is the Special Envoy for International Relations to the United Nations for the Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International) and he is also the International Ambassador for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World."The Dunkirk community thanks Ambassador Hugues Sanon for including the City of Dunkirk in his mission to promote justice, peace, equality and a drug-free community", concluded Mayor Rosas of Dunkirk New York".Recently, during the gala organized by the Democratic Committee with Governor Kathy Hochul, on August 24 at the Comedy Center in Jamestown NY, on behalf of COJEP International, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Medal of Honor and "The Global Distinguished Leadership Award" to Mayor of Jamestown, Eddie Sundquist, in the presence of three other fellow mayors, various elected officials, legislators and Democratic leaders for his years of service to the community of Jamestown and beyond.In addition, Ambassador Sanon also presented this prestigious Award to Chautauqua County Executive, PJ Wendel and to the following police chiefs for their service to the Chautauqua County community: Chiefs of Police Timothy Jackson, Jamestown; William Ohnmeiss Jr., Ellicott; Christopher A. DePonceau, Lakewood and Busti; David Ortolano, Dunkirk; Robert Genther, Westfield; with New York State Police Captain Daniel Hollands, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone and Rev Mark Himman of Hillcrest Baptist Church.During the international Convention of Africans in the Diaspora, ICAD, hosted in Brooklyn NY York, under the leadership of Bishop Charles Abban on August 19, 2023 on the theme: "The truth needs to be told, Ambassador Hugues Sanon presented the Global Distinguished Leadership Award to Bishop Dr. Charles Abban and to Lou Bernadi for impacting their community and the world through socio-political, economic, athletic, evangelical and humanitarian works.On September 23, 2022 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel, during UNGA77 at FOWPAL’s Peace Bell Rings in New York, ambassador Hugues on behalf of COJEP International and the foundation for a Drug Free Day presented this prestigious Award to FOWPAL’s President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Dr. Bernard Fialcoff, president of FDFWA; Johnny Ford, founder and president of the World Conference of Mayors and Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance; Anthony Miranda, New York City Sheriff; Dr. Binod Verma, former president of New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Charles Olawole, president of the Pan African Unity Summit Group; Harlem Globetrotter Robert Richard, founder and executive director of youth Empowerment and Rev. Dr. Agorom Dike, founder of Africa and the Caribbean Through Faith-Based Partnerships and liaison to the White House.On March 28, during the 2023 World Leaders Summit of Love and Peace" at the prestigious national press Club, Washington DC, At The Bell of World Peace and Love Rings in Washington, D.C. Ambassador Sanon presented the Global Leadership Award to honorable Mayor Cashenna A. Cross of Glenarden, Maryland;Dr. Gloria Crosslin, Miss Virginia World 2022: Mr.Mr. Bernard Georges, founder and executive Director of New Bridges for Haitians success, Mr. Gary Dorlean influential diplomatic journalist; Honorable Rod Joseph, Diplomate/ US Army Combat Veteran/ US Senate candidate, Ambassador Edmond Bocchit Washington DC Ambassador for the Haitian government.Mayor Rosas is a two terms Mayor and will not seek reelection for a third term.recently in a statement mayor Rosas said, “Making the decision to not run for a third term was not easy,” he said “While I have enjoyed my time as mayor, my family has suffered; and my family is my number one priority.“I also believe strongly in a two-term limit for this position. Being in elected office should not be a career, things and people change and fresh ideas are needed. Many good things have happened during my time as mayor, and I believe the next administration will continue success and progress for the city of Dunkirk. In order for sustained growth for our city, our elected leaders need support from the entire community.”Rosas began his municipal service as a councilman at-large in September 2014. After winning an uncontested election for the seat in November, he became the state’s first Hispanic mayor by defeating A.J. Dolce in a Democratic battle in 2015.In 2019, he defeated Shaun Heenan — who ran with a Republican endorsement — in a hotly contested race that did not get decided until absentee ballots were counted in Mayville.“My heartfelt thanks go to my family, friends, and to all of those who have supported me during my time as mayor,” Rosas said.“I appreciate the support and I am humbled by your continued support and belief in me. However, it is time to hand over the keys.”Dunkirk is a city in Chautauqua County, New York, United States. It was settled around 1805 and incorporated in 1880.The population was 12,743 as of the 2020 census. Dunkirk is bordered on the north by Lake Erie. It shares a border with the village of Fredonia to the south, and with the town of Dunkirk to the east and west. Dunkirk is the westernmost city in the state of New York.Note that, the Medal of Honor and the Global Distinguished Leadership Award are the highest decorations and awards given by COJEP International.They are awarded to individuals who have impacted their community and the world through their service, and who have distinguished themselves through acts of bravery beyond the call of duty in their lives.

