James Thomasson Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author “Success In Any Economy” with Brian Tracy

James Thomasson

MOBILE, AL, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Thomasson, Business Strategist, partners with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to success in all economic climates.



Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

James’ profound expertise, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, admired for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.



James Thomasson's selection as a co-author is a testament to his exceptional achievements and his dedication to driving positive change. As the President and CEO of Accelerated Financial Services, INC, James has showcased his extraordinary abilities as an accountant, consultant, and entrepreneur. With a career spanning several decades, he has consistently demonstrated his knack for innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions and propelling business growth.

Before leading Accelerated Financial Services, Inc. to its current stature, James served as the President and CEO of TBS Communications, Inc., where he guided the company to unprecedented heights through his visionary leadership and strategic acumen. His remarkable financial management skills and business development acumen have positioned him as a trailblazer in the corporate world.

James Thomasson's expertise extends beyond his corporate roles, as evidenced by his role as Chairman of the United Bank Advisory Board, where he offers invaluable insights and guidance on financial matters. He has also held the esteemed position of Chairman of the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce, playing a pivotal role in nurturing economic growth and fortifying the local business community.

A self-made success, James' journey began with his pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of South Alabama. Since then, his entrepreneurial spirit has propelled him to acquire ten different tax and accounting practices, establishing himself as a recognized authority on business acquisitions.

Throughout his illustrious career, James has continually demonstrated visionary leadership, deep financial acumen, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His passion for innovation and extensive knowledge has positioned him as a highly sought-after expert in the industry. James Thomasson's enduring dedication and remarkable achievements have garnered the respect and admiration of peers and colleagues alike.

A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.

