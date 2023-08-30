Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 29, 2023

ATTENTION: Important Deadline Approaching for Members of Friday Health Plans

Remaining Members Must Enroll in a New Health Insurance Plan by August 31 to Avoid a Gap in Coverage



Carson City, NV – The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) urges any members of Friday Health Plans of Nevada (FHP-N) who have not yet enrolled in a new health insurance plan to do so by Thursday, August 31, 2023 to avoid a gap in coverage.

Enrollees of Friday Health Plans automatically qualify for a special enrollment period allowing them to shop for and enroll in a new plan on NevadaHealthLink.com, where they can take advantage of qualifying tax credits or subsidies.

Nevada Health Link’s special enrollment period is open now through October 31, 2023 for any Nevadan who lost their FHP-N health insurance, including those with plans on or off the Marketplace. For enrollment assistance consumers can visit Nevada Health Link’s assistance look-up tool or call 1-800-847-2927.

Consumers who fail to enroll in a new health plan by August 31 will still have until October 31, 2023, to purchase health insurance, but they will experience a gap in coverage.

IMPORTANT DATES:

August 31, 2023 Last Day to Enroll Without a Gap in Coverage

August 31, 2023 Friday Health Plans of Nevada Coverage Ends

October 31, 2023 Last Day of Special Enrollment Period

A Nevada District Court ordered FHP-N into receivership in June 2023; and subsequently ordered the company enter liquidation effective September 1, 2023.

For more information about FHP-N, please visit the updated FAQs website at fridayhealthplansofnevada.com. Consumers may also contact the Division by calling 1-888-872-3234 or by visiting doi.nv.gov.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

###