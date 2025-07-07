July 03, 2025 - Ned Gaines Named Acting Commissioner at Nevada Division of Insurance

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Ned Gaines Named Acting Commissioner at Nevada Division of Insurance

[CARSON CITY, NV] - [July 03, 2025] - Department of Business and Industry Director Dr. Kristopher Sanchez today announced the appointment of Ned Gaines as Acting Commissioner at the Nevada Division of Insurance, effective July 2, 2025. As Acting Commissioner, Gaines is charged with protecting consumer rights and the public's interest in dealings with the insurance industry. The appointment follows the departure of Scott Kipper, who has served as Commissioner since February 27, 2023. Recruitment to fill the position on a permanent basis will be conducted.

Acting Commissioner Gaines has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined the Nevada Division of Insurance in April 2025 as the Chief Deputy Commissioner. Prior to this, he served 12 years with the Washington Office of Insurance Commissioner in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as the Deputy Commissioner of Rates, Forms & Provider Networks. Prior to that, he worked for several national Property & Casualty insurers as a compliance manager, claims manager, claims adjuster and agent.

Acting Commissioner Gaines earned a master's degree in public policy from Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA) and a bachelor's degree in business & management from Excelsior College (Albany, NY).

Acting Commissioner Gaines holds multiple insurance professional designations. He is an active member of the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society and the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals where he served as President of the Northwest Chapter.

