Governor Ron DeSantis Works with Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to Waive Pet Policies for Hurricane Idalia Evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis worked with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive their no-pet policies in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Floridians in evacuation zones will need a safe place for themselves and their families, which include their pets. VISIT FLORIDA has activated the Emergency Accommodations Module with Expedia to provide real-time availability of hotel rooms throughout the state.

“We are so happy to have the support of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association in ensuring that lodging establishments with no-pet policies are waiving those in order to help Florida families who have had to evacuate their homes due to Hurricane Idalia,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Responding to a hurricane is a group effort and we are proud to have such strong private sector partners who are committed to helping Florida families.”

“Our members and Florida’s hospitality industry are committed to being a safe haven for visitors and residents during Hurricane Idalia,” said President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Carol Dover. “It is imperative that hotels across Florida relax their pet policies and welcome pets along with those evacuating. This is nothing short of a lifeline for families seeking safety. Thank you to those hotels which have already done this and we strongly urge all hotels to do the same.”

“Too often families are forced to make the difficult decision between evacuating safely and ensuring the safety of their four-legged family members,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “I encourage all hotels to make exceptions as Floridians around the state evacuate due to Hurricane Idalia and allow these families to bring their pets to the hotel without additional financial burdens”

There are no regulations in the state that prohibit any lodging establishments from waiving no-pet policies and allowing pets. In this emergency situation, it is imperative that Floridians have all options available to stay safe.

Hurricane Idalia is currently set to impact Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing dangerous storm surge and high winds to the area. Follow @FLSERT for more updates. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for more information.

###