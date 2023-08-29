Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of Florida Disaster Fund in Preparation for Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The fund is a component of the Volunteer Florida Foundation, Florida’s official 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports volunteerism, community service, and disaster recovery. To donate, click here.

“The Florida Disaster Fund helps us fill the gaps for impacted families and cut through red tape,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This money goes a long way for families impacted by a storm and it is an important tool in the disaster recovery process.”

“Harnessing the power of the private sector is an important tool when it comes to getting resources into the hands of the people that need it most,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Following Hurricane Ian, we were blessed by the outpouring of generosity from individuals and businesses that wanted to help support Floridians. The Florida Disaster Fund is a great resource to ensure that those looking to provide relief have the maximum impact in supplementing needs and expediting recovery.”

“Governor and First Lady DeSantis have directed our team to work with our dedicated partners to get these funds to the communities that need it most. We will do all we can to support the impacted communities in the response and recovery efforts,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “The Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support relief organizations in the most affected areas.”

Donations made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by visiting www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, or by mail to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for volunteerism and community service. Established in 1994 as the Florida Commission on Community Service, Volunteer Florida promotes volunteerism and community service throughout the state, administers national service programs, and coordinates disaster recovery efforts in impacted communities.

###