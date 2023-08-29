Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices and Helpline Closed Monday September 4 in Observance of Labor Day

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims offices in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe will be closed on Monday September 4, 2023, in observance of Labor Day.

The Claims Office Helpline will also be closed in observance of Labor Day. You are welcome to leave a voice message on the Helpline at (505) 995-7133 and we will return your call during normal business hours on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

For information regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.

Following the observance of Labor Day, the Claims Office and Claims Office Helpline will resume normal business operations and can be reached Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at (505) 995-7133.