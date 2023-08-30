Submit Release
LoveAid Dance Party Music Festival General Admission Ticket Prices Are Going Up on September 1st

Image of the ONE and ONLY Morris Day and the Time who will be the headliner.

Poster of the LoveAid Dance Party Lineup: The LoveAid Dance Party Lineup: Morris Day and the Time, Village People, The Family Stone, Sister Sledge, The James Brown Dance Party, Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band: Let's Groove Tonight

GA tickets are going from $47 to $67 on Sept. 1st for this 70’s & 80’s funk and R&B music festival. Friday, October 6th in the Rochester Convention Center.

The LoveAid Dance Party is a music festival and concert for everyone who loves funk, R&B and to party for a purpose!”
— John DeTitta
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- General Admission ticket prices for the LoveAid Dance Party are going up from $47 to $67 on September 1st. The event is a 70’s & 80’s funk, R&B, and disco music festival which takes place on Friday, October 6th in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Fans of funk and fun are encouraged to purchase their tickets before prices go up.

LoveAid Dance Party will feature headliner Morris Day and the Time, plus Sister Sledge, Village People, Family Stone, and Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute band, Let’s Groove Tonight.

General admission tickets include a 3:00pm entry, a cash bar including wine, beer and champagne, the best in funk entertainment, and an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who take love into action. VIP tickets are also available, and those prices are set to increase mid-September.

General admission and VIP tickets for LoveAid Dance Party can be purchased at www.loveaiddanceparty.com

The LoveAid Dance Party is the biggest, funkiest ‘70s and ‘80s music festival, celebrating love and unity. Morris Day and the Time will headline the show with Sister Sledge, The Village People, Family Stone, James Brown Band, and Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, Let’s Groove Tonight, to follow. Proceeds from the event will go to The Arc of Monroe Foundation and the Mary Cariola Center to help further their work in the Rochester community.

For the latest information about the festival, including the artist lineup, schedule, and ticketing details, please visit the official LoveAid website: www.loveaiddanceparty.com

