LoveAid Dance Party Tickets On Sale Now for October 6th Music Festival in Rochester NY

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The LoveAid Dance Party is coming to Rochester, NY on October 6, 2023 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. This big and funky '70s and '80s music festival celebrates love and unity by bringing musicians, fans, non-profits, and sponsors together to spread joy and hope in their local communities. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale on August 6, 2023 at loveaiddanceparty.com . Early bird general admission tickets will start at $47.The headliner for the LoveAid Dance Party are Morris Day and the Time, the co-stars of the Grammy and Oscar winning movie “Purple Rain.” Their multi-platinum hits including “Jungle Love,” “The Walk,” and “The Bird” will have the audience getting their “groove on!”Members of the original James Brown Band plus other funk band "royalty" will also playing James Brown's greatest hits including "I Feel Good," "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," and "It's a Man's World."Disco sensations The Village People are also taking the stage. They've sold over 100 million records worldwide. Their anthemic “YMCA” has been a guaranteed dance-floor filler at parties, weddings, bar mitzvahs and sporting events all for over45 years! Festival goers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to "YMCA” with the real deal.Also spreading some real love is Sister Sledge, bringing their soulful hits and biggest dance anthems of all time including “We are Family!,” ”Lost in Music," "He’s the Greatest Dancer," and "Thinking of You."Other incredible R&B and funk entertainment on the lineup includes Family Stone, "Dance to the Music," "Everyday People" and "Family Affair," and the nation’s #1 Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute Band, Let’s Groove Tonight.This concert in Rochester starts at 4:00pm and will go until 10:00pm.LoveAid Dance Party is not just a music festival; it's a celebration of love, unity, and the power of music that brings people together. The event's proceeds will benefit The ARC of Monroe and Mary Cariola Center, supporting their efforts in making a positive impact on the Rochester, NY community.For more information on the event and for sponsorship opportunities please visit www.loveaiddanceparty.com

LoveAid Dance Party and Music Festival is Coming to Rochester, New York on October 6, 2023