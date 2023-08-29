Deer hunters in Owyhee Units reminded that antlerless harvest was eliminated for general archery season

With archery deer hunting set to kick off on Aug. 30 for Units 40, 41 and 42, Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region are reminding hunters that they can no longer harvest an antlerless animal during the general archery season on the regular deer tag.

The change will not affect the youth-only controlled hunt (Hunt No. 1115) that targets depredating deer along the Snake River.

Fish and Game biologists proposed the change during 2023-2024 big game season setting. After going through the public input process, the proposal was ultimately approved by the Fish and Game Commission during the March 2023 meeting. For more information about why antlerless archery opportunity was removed in the Owyhee units, check out this video from the season setting process.