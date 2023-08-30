Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,555 in the last 365 days.

Invoke Adds Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) to Security Services Portfolio

Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, adds Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) capabilities to its security services portfolio.

Our MXDR capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender, Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft Sentinel, provide advanced technology and expert analysis for 24x7x365 monitoring and response activities.”
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, adds Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) capabilities to its services portfolio, providing holistic and optimized threat prevention while reducing response time across workloads.

The cyber landscape is ever-changing, with the adoption of technologies like cloud, AI, and IoTs, further complicating the security demands for many enterprises. As a top 10 Microsoft Security Partner, Invoke has several Microsoft MVPs on the team with a proven track record of success and commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest technologies and security best practices. With the selection of CRITICALSTART®, a leading partner in Microsoft Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) security services program, Invoke provides advanced technology, expert analysts, and 24x7x365 threat monitoring and response activities to detect every alert, resolve every alert, and respond to breaches.

“Our new MXDR capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender, Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft Sentinel, in partnership with CRITICALSTART®, provide advanced technology and expert analysis for 24x7x365 monitoring and response activities. This ensures our customers are protected against evolving cybersecurity threats in real-time,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.

As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 4 Microsoft Solution Partner designations, and 8 specializations, Invoke’s experts help customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud.

About Invoke
A Top 10 Microsoft Security Partner in the United States, Invoke empowers customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud. As a solution-designated Microsoft Gold Partner with eight specializations, we aim to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and professional services delivery alignment with your business goals.

For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invoke Adds Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) to Security Services Portfolio

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more