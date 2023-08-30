Invoke Adds Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) to Security Services Portfolio
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, adds Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) capabilities to its security services portfolio.
Our MXDR capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender, Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft Sentinel, provide advanced technology and expert analysis for 24x7x365 monitoring and response activities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, adds Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) capabilities to its services portfolio, providing holistic and optimized threat prevention while reducing response time across workloads.
The cyber landscape is ever-changing, with the adoption of technologies like cloud, AI, and IoTs, further complicating the security demands for many enterprises. As a top 10 Microsoft Security Partner, Invoke has several Microsoft MVPs on the team with a proven track record of success and commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest technologies and security best practices. With the selection of CRITICALSTART®, a leading partner in Microsoft Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) security services program, Invoke provides advanced technology, expert analysts, and 24x7x365 threat monitoring and response activities to detect every alert, resolve every alert, and respond to breaches.
“Our new MXDR capabilities for Microsoft 365 Defender, Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft Sentinel, in partnership with CRITICALSTART®, provide advanced technology and expert analysis for 24x7x365 monitoring and response activities. This ensures our customers are protected against evolving cybersecurity threats in real-time,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 4 Microsoft Solution Partner designations, and 8 specializations, Invoke’s experts help customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud.
