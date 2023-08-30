Capturiant Announces Advisory Board Formation and Membership
Capturiant Announces Advisory Board Formation and MembershipHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capturiant, the world’s first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset validator, authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange, is pleased to announce the creation of its Advisory Board, comprised of distinguished experts in finance, sustainability, government, economics, and corporate governance.
The Board’s purpose is to advise Capturiant on the most complex financial and regulatory issues facing the carbon credit and environmental asset market as it grows and evolves at a fast pace. Board members serve in a personal capacity and not as representatives of their respective employers.
The Advisory Board is composed of:
Joël André Ornstein - Executive Chairman, ORSA Holdings, Vice Chairman, Veea Inc.
Gustavo Junqueira - Member of Board of Directors of Alper Seguros
Lizzie Baird - Former Deputy Director, SEC Division of Trading and Markets
Adam Schafer - Former Senior Director of Supply Chain Responsibility, Intel Corporation
Manny Alicandro - Member of the Firm, Alicandro Law Firm, PLLC
Amy Hunter - Former Head of Sustainability at BlackRock
"Over the past year, Capturiant has made tremendous progress in bringing trustworthy and reliable alternatives to environmental asset markets,” said Capturiant Founder and CEO James C. Row, CFA. “We have brought scientifically reliable, methodologically sound credits and assets to market with finance industry-standard best practices and risk management. The Capturiant Board represents the next step towards a compliance-minded carbon market integrated into the broader financial world.”
"The traditional approach to carbon credits and broader environmental asset markets has failed project developers and market participants alike,” Row said. “This Board will enable us to continue improving the market experience on both the supply and demand sides. The depth and breadth of expertise our Board members bring to bear is a testament to our focus on ensuring the success of carbon markets as we navigate an especially turbulent and uncertain period.”
Capturiant has US operations based in Houston and representative offices in Zurich, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Nassau.
