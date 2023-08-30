Introducing Ghosts and Garnets: A Riveting True Crime Podcast Unveiling Dark Secrets from Idaho

45,000 Downloads and Counting for Ghosts and Garnets Podcast

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unraveling mysteries, delving into chilling crimes, and exploring the shadows that lurk beneath the picturesque surface of Idaho, the Ghosts and Garnets true crime podcast has taken the podcasting world by storm. Their most listened-to episode "Murder House" boasts a remarkable 2,000 listens, and they currently have over 45,000 downloads from across 55 countries.

Hosted by two passionate and seasoned true crime enthusiasts, as well as childhood friends, Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher bring a fresh perspective to the true crime podcast realm. The podcast’s appeal lies not only in its engaging content but also in the hosts' familiarity with Idaho and their intimate knowledge of the cases they cover.

Reflecting on their journey, podcast host Whitney Rivera shares, "We were both pretty shocked about how much information and how many stories are out there and the wild things that happened in Idaho. We were aware of some of the things going on, but we didn't really know the full story. It has been really eye-opening when we go in and research a story to find out what really happened."

One of the most notable aspects of Ghosts and Garnets is its commitment to offering a unique slate of cases that haven't saturated the true crime market. The podcast has curated a lineup of captivating episodes. Some of the top episodes include investigative deep dives into the "Bryan Kohburger: The Probable Cause Affidavit," the infamous "Ruby Ridge" incident, the "Ceaseless Dumbfuckery: The Brothers Lankford," and the chilling account of "Conquering Moscow: The Mother Kirk Cult."

One devoted listener raves about the show, "Fresh content and stellar hosts! True crime podcasts these days are getting stale. I had high hopes for this one and it has far exceeded my expectations. These gals are covering cases I haven’t heard a thing about, and what makes it even better is that they are from Idaho and have intimate knowledge of the places and even sometimes of the cases they cover. Don’t you dare pass up this podcast without a listen; I guarantee you’ll be hooked!"

Part of the reason for its success with listeners is Ghosts and Garnets is more than a podcast; it's a journey into the most unhinged true crime stories throughout Idaho. Plus, each month Ghosts and Garnets crosses state lines with a monthly road-trip episode where they cover cases throughout the United States.

As the podcast continues to grow listeners from around the globe, it solidifies its position as a must-listen for true crime junkies seeking stories that defy the ordinary. Listen to what is going on behind-the-scenes in Idaho every Wednesday with the Ghosts and Garnets podcast ladies. Ghosts and Garnets can be found on Spotify, Audible, Apple, Google Podcasts, and more.

About Ghosts and Garnets Podcast:

Hosted by lifelong friends Whitney Rivera and Camden Schacher, Ghosts and Garnets is a true crime podcast that blends well-researched storytelling with humor and a touch of absurdity. This laugh-out-loud show promises listeners a unique and entertaining perspective on true crime. Each episode of the podcast raises awareness about these real-life cases that have long haunted communities and captivated the public's imagination.

