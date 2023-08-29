Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,614 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON AMENDED WATERS OF THE U.S. RULE

 

 

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

For Immediate Release:

08.29.2023


STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON AMENDED WATERS OF THE U.S. RULE BY EPA

Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule on an amended Waters of the United States (WOTUS) implementation program. The “final” rule was published without input from citizens after the EPA bypassed standard public comment period.

“It is outrageous that the EPA is immediately implementing the WOTUS rule without formal public input from the people. They are cramming this down the throats of farmers and ranchers across the country. The Texas Department of Agriculture has prior legal rulings that prohibit this overreach from being enforced in our great state,” Commissioner Miller said.

On March 19, 2023, in Texas, et al v. EPA, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued an order enjoining the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers from implementing the WOTUS rule in Texas. This means the court order will stay in effect, thanks to the work of TDA and others.

Commissioner Miller added “Today’s amendments claim to conform the WOTUS rule to legal precedent, but they don’t come close to fixing the problems this rule presents to agriculture. The negative impacts of this rule are still tremendous. We will continue to fight for the rights of farmers and ranchers.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marshall Webb
Assistant Director of Communications
Texas Department of Agriculture
(512) 463-9885 (Office)
Marshall.Webb@TexasAgriculture.gov

You just read:

STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON AMENDED WATERS OF THE U.S. RULE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more