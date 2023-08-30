CoverWell by InjectSure® - Groundbreaking Complications Protection Program – Signs on Diverse Range of Clients

Industry Stats Show Treatment Complications are a Reality Spas & Aesthetic Centers Feel Risk Management Protection Equates to Five-Star Service

With the additional protection of CoverWell, our team can rest assured they can continue to offer the best medical esthetic treatments while having that extra protection to cover the unexpected.” — Brian Gonzalez, Executive Vice President of La Peau Spa & Laser

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From hotels to med spas to medical offices, the industry is welcoming the option to offer clients the first-ever, complications protection program for the aesthetic and wellness industries. As simple as adding a loss damage waiver when renting a car, CoverWell by InjectSure® can be accessed via software platforms used by beauty and spa businesses, so that five-star service levels are available throughout the client journey.

After being offered as a Preferred Vendor via PatientNow, an industry-leading software platform, CoverWell signed on a range of different spa and beauty businesses in one month in places as diverse as New York, Florida, and California, including:

• BeginAnew MedSpa, Jupiter, FL

• CosMedica Injections, Jupiter, FL

• La Peau Spa & Laser - Fresno, California

• Madison Skin Studio - Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

• The Gardens Medical Spa, North Palm Beach, FL

Industry realities dictate that protection is needed. In fact, a physician-led 2020 survey given to members of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and recorded in the National Library of Medicine found that 61% to 100% of complications dermatologists treated in their practices during the two prior years came from medspas. The most commonly cited complications from medical spas were burn, discoloration, and migration of injectable fillers, whereas the most commonly cited treatments resulting in complications were fillers, intense pulsed light, and laser hair removal.

CoverWell, protects clients against the out-of-pocket cost of treating complications from minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, while protecting medspas and beauty centers from potential client loss and litigation.

“With the additional protection of CoverWell, our Medical Director and nurses can rest assured they can continue to offer the best medical esthetic treatments while having that extra protection to cover the unexpected,” explains, Brian Gonzales, Executive Vice President of La Peau Spa & Laser. “We are happy to let our patients know that they will be offered immediate support and corrective care by CoverWell if ever needed after a procedure,” explains Brian Gonzales, Executive Vice President, La Peau Spa & Laser.

Cris Andrade, Managing Director of Skin Studio in New York City adds, “Many of our spa clients are travelers coming in for a touch-up or a bit of rejuvenation before an event or a business meeting, so it made sense to add a layer of assurance to their experience in a new location.”

“We know that the vast majority of skin and body care procedures are trouble-free,” explains CoverWell Co-Founder, Patrick Tighe. “But the little-known reality is that if something goes wrong or there is a bad reaction from a procedure, there has always only been one option for remediation. Sue the establishment for malpractice, wait on average 24 months for the suit to be tried and settled, most often resulting in pain and suffering to the client, a lost customer and a serious chance of reputational damage to the business.

“Meanwhile, the nature of these injuries is that they need immediate care to mitigate the damages, but the client must pay upfront for any repairs or treatment. To help solve this vexing issue, we developed a complications solution program so patients could access medical benefits within days of experiencing a complication. In addition, CoverWell covers both the client and provider within 30 days of each procedure, replacing stress and worry with confidence and peace of mind.”

ABOUT COVERWELL

CoverWell adds a nominal amount to the cost of a treatment and is paid for at the time of service. Clients receive up to $125,000 in corrective care. In the event of medical complications diagnosed within 30 days of the treatment, clients receive up to $125,000 in corrective care. The business benefits as well. Lawsuits are eliminated and practitioners avoid costly reputational damage while providing five-star customer service. CoverWell is backed by Universal Casualty and Inter Insurance Agency Services, Ltd. in all 50 states.

This simple, affordable complications program was meticulously developed over eight years by personal injury attorney, Patrick Tighe, and board-certified plastic surgeon, Daniel Kapp, M.D., who saw both patients and businesses suffer as a result of medical complications from aesthetic procedures.