Mississippi Man Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize Purchased in Hammond

Charles Polk of Brookhaven, Miss., claimed the $1 million Mega Millions match-5 prize at Louisiana Lottery Headquarters in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, August 8. He purchased his ticket from Quick Way #5 in Hammond for the Aug. 4 drawing when the jackpot was at $1.35 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot continued to roll, reaching $1.58 billion and was finally won on Aug. 8 by a single ticket in Florida, making it the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game.

Quick Way #5 will receive a selling bonus of $10,000 or 1% of the prize for selling the big winning ticket.

Polk’s was the 15th Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million or more sold in Louisiana since the Lottery joined the game in 2011.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Mega Millions and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/mega-millions.