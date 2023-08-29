Wrong Turn Ends with Rape Arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a 45-year-old male United States citizen who had an active arrest warrant from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Peace Bridge border crossing connecting Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a driver who made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge. Upon arrival at the primary inspection area, the driver, Jose Cruz Lopez, did not possess proper identification and was subsequently escorted to the secondary inspection area to verify his identity. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification and discovered he had an active felony arrest warrant for rape from the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Our CBP officers continue to work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal in ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, the subject was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for extradition.

Follow us on twitter @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo