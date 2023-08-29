Democrat Abbey Ajayi has Filed to Run for Broward County Tax Collector
Certified Collector, Financial Services Expert and Longtime Broward County Resident, Democrat Abbey Ajayi, is running for Broward County Tax Collector
For the past five years, Abbey Ajayi has served Broward County as the Manager of the Broward County Tax Collector's Office and she has been performing the duties of the Tax Collector for the past eight years.
— Abbey Ajayi
However, a recent change in state law now requires Ajayi’s position to be filled by a county-wide election in 2024. The Primary election is August 20, 2024.
In addition to her work performing the duties of tax collector, Ajayi has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.
During her tenure as Manager, Ajayi has fully automated the Tax Collector’s Office - significantly reducing wait times and improving customer service; ensured the community had multiple convenient avenues to make tax payments and affordable methods of payment; and increased efficiency - leading to the timely distribution of funds, which are critical to providing essential services to the community.
Ajayi is a Certified Collector with the Florida Department of Revenue. Ajayi has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Major in Management (BBA) also from Florida Atlantic University.
Ajayi also has a long history of community involvement. Past and current associations include as a member of the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), a member of the National Association of Insurance Financial Advisors (NAIFA), a business member of the Lauderhill and Pompano Beach Chambers of Commerce, a business leader with Junior Achievement, and a member of the Oakland Park Kiwanis Club.
The Tax Collector performs the very important function of collecting property taxes, business taxes, and other taxes as an agent of the State. It is necessary for the Tax Collector to have good leadership skills, a strong background in financial services and extensive experience to ensure that the office is run efficiently with transparency and accountability in the best interest of the people of Broward County.
“In turn, I am running for Tax Collector to put my eight years of experience running the Tax Collector’s Office and thirty years as a successful banking and financial services expert to work for the people of Broward County. I am the most experienced candidate for Tax Collector, and I ask for your vote,” said Ajayi.
Ajayi is married to Timothy Noonan. They have three adult children.
Paid by Abbey Ajayi, Democrat for Broward County Tax Collector.
