Go!Foton To Launch Transformative PEACOC®- Powered Outside Plant Fiber Terminal at ISE 2023
World optical connectivity leader Go!Foton will unveil its newest outside-plant terminal enclosure this week at ISE Expo 2023.
144F splice capacity and factory-integrated splitters, TAPs, and WDMs, make MMT a truly universal solution for OSP connectivity-ideal for fiber-to-the-home, business services, or HFC network upgrades.”SOMERSET, NJ, US, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go!Foton, a world-leading provider of optical connectivity solutions for carriers and data centers, will unveil its newest outside-plant terminal enclosure this week at ISE Expo 2023. The conference exhibition will take place at the Kansas City Convention Center on August 29-30.
The Multiport Mid-Span Terminal, or MMT, is designed to meet all of the challenges faced by carriers navigating a world of ever-accelerating demand for reliable bandwidth and related services. “We designed MMT to be equally at home both above and below ground by offering a suite of compelling advantages that align with the current and future needs of both carriers and their customers,” said Timothy Badar, Go!Foton Vice President of Product Line Management. “With a multitude of mounting options, including strand, pole/pedestal, wall, and handhole, MMT represents the new face of versatility in network deployment for both the largest and smallest carriers.
“Our new terminal easily integrates into both existing networks and new buildouts. Its removable/replaceable inner sections make reconfigurations and upgrades fast and easy – with no special tools required. 144F splice capacity and factory-integrated splitters, TAPs, and WDMs, make MMT a truly universal solution for OSP connectivity, ideal for fiber-to-the-home, business services, HFC network upgrades, or wireless fiber networks.”
Mike Zammit, Go!Foton Vice President and GM, Connectivity commented, “Rural broadband providers often face unique challenges in servicing remote and less densely populated areas. MMT greatly facilitates the opportunity for these providers to create seamless, high-quality connections for home customers and local enterprises, bringing small-town America into the digital age like never before.”
Supporting the use of round, flat, pre-terminated, and field-terminated drop cables, MMT presents service providers with several financial and operating advantages, including the ability to reduce inventory and lead times. And like all Go!Foton fiber optical enclosures and panels, MMT boasts PEACOC® spreadable adapters, offering the most technician-friendly working environment in the industry — letting you simplify the learning curve and allowing your team of technicians to hit the ground running without lengthy or complicated training.
Visit ISE Expo Booth 721 to experience a first-hand look at the next big thing in outside plant fiber terminals. And see how Go!Foton’s full OSP portfolio is helping service providers get ready for a challenging – and exciting! – tomorrow. We look forward to seeing you there.
