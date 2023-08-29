JEFF SHAW NAMED NATIONAL EXPANSION OFFICER OF FRONTLINE RESPONSE

Longtime Employee Recognized for his Ability to Launch and Grow Programs Leading to National Movement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response International, an Atlanta-headquartered nonprofit with a growing footprint across the United States announced that the Board of Directors has named Jeff Shaw to the newly created position of National Expansion Officer for the organization.

Shaw has over ten years of experience with the organization and is the founder of Out of Darkness, one of Frontline’s signature programs that offers rescue and emergency stabilization to individuals exiting sex trafficking. The former Chief Program Officer and Interim CEO of Frontline will begin his new role immediately.

Board Chair Rev. John Hull noted, “Jeff has a heart for service that, coupled with his ability to mobilize people and scale programs, make him the perfect fit for Frontline’s new season of strategic growth. Our Board is grateful that Jeff is willing to step into this key leadership role and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Shaw has a JD from the University of Georgia School of Law and a BA from Berry College. He co-chairs the Policy Subcommittee of the Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking, serves as Adjunct Faculty with the Institute for Shelter Care, and has helped launch Out of Darkness locations of Frontline in Columbus OH, Miami FL, and Houston TX.

Shaw said, “When my legal career and personal faith intersected with the issue of sex trafficking, I knew I would spend the rest of my life fighting to give people the opportunity to live free. I am honored and humbled that once again, my path is clear. Frontline Response is positioned for accelerated and exponential growth, and I am eager to see people in communities across the United States have a pathway to freedom.”