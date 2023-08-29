MXR IMAGING, INC. ACQUIRES SPARTAN SHIELDING
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – August 28, 2023 – MXR Imaging, Inc. announces the continued expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of Spartan ShieldingSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MXR Imaging, Inc. is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of Spartan Shielding, a leader in shielding services. With this acquisition, MXR will possess manufacturing and testing capabilities for RF, Magnetic, and Radiation Protection systems. The capabilities the team brings to the table are:
• RF, Magnetic and Radiation Shielding
• Window and Door Construction/Design
• Cryogen Quench Vents
• Installation and Demolition
• Room Modifications
• Door Repair
• Room/Mobile Testing
• Customer Builds
The acquisition of Spartan allows MXR Imaging to offer a complete in-house turnkey MRI solution moving forward. This streamlines the overall process, which results in fewer vendors/contractors involved in a project. No other OEM or ISO (Independent Service Organization) has the ability to offer this.
“We are excited to add this group of talented people to the MXR family. They bring with them years of experience and professionalism within the shielding industry”, noted MXR Executive, Robert Manetta.
About MXR Imaging, Inc.
MXR Imaging, Inc. is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S. As an industry leader, we provide a wide variety of New and Platinum Certified Pre-Owned imaging equipment. Additionally, we offer service support, legacy equipment assistance, equipment relocation, mobile rentals, parts, training, and medical supplies to the healthcare market. MXR possesses an extensive imaging equipment portfolio which includes CT, PET/CT, MRI, General Radiology, Ultrasound, and PACS. Our mission at MXR Imaging is to improve the clinical and financial success of our customers by delivering innovative medical imaging solutions from a single source. Learn more at MXRImaging.com.
David Chandre
MXR Imaging
+1 262-307-1749
david.chandre@mxrimaging.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube