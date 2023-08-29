MXR IMAGING, INC. ACQUIRES ADVANCED IMAGING GROUP

MXR Imaging, Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Imaging Group. AIG is one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – August 28, 2023 – MXR Imaging, Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Imaging Group. AIG is one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources for:• MR/CT Part Sales• MR/CT Part Repairs• MRI Coils• MRI Coil Repairs• Mobile Builds and Reconditioning• MR/CT Field Service TeamMXR Imaging and AIG share a common goal in creating and maintaining long-term partnerships with our healthcare customers. This acquisition will allow us to deepen these customer bonds by offering a more comprehensive and robust overall offering that spans across MRI, CT, PET CT, X-Ray, and Ultrasound. No other OEM or ISO (Independent Service Organization) can offer the breadth of capabilities under one company.Robert Manetta, MXR Executive states, “The acquisition of Advanced Imaging Group represents our commitment to further support our customers’ needs. The AIG team brings with it industry leading talent and skill that will allow us to provide expanded capabilities for imaging parts, parts repair, and accessories. This enables us to control the majority of our supply chain needs.”Scott Simmons AIG president will assume the role of Vice President of Parts Repair with MXR Imaging. “We are thrilled to become a part of MXR's family. This acquisition brings together our shared dedication of excellence, commitment to delivering quality products and services to our valued customers. By joining forces, we have set the stage to achieve unprecedented milestones and set a new benchmark for industry standards.” Scott Simmons, President of AIG.About MXR Imaging, Inc.MXR Imaging, Inc. is the largest independent distributor of imaging sales and service in the U.S. As an industry leader, we provide a wide variety of New and Platinum Certified Pre-Owned imaging equipment. Additionally, we offer service support, legacy equipment assistance, equipment relocation, mobile rentals, parts, training, and medical supplies to the healthcare market. MXR possesses an extensive imaging equipment portfolio which includes CT, PET/CT, MRI, General Radiology, Ultrasound, and PACS. Our mission at MXR Imaging is to improve the clinical and financial success of our customers by delivering innovative medical imaging solutions from a single source. Learn more at MXRImaging.com.